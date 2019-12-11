One More Cold Day; Milder & Snowy Thursday

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Deep freeze continues. AM wind chill: -20F. More PM clouds. Winds: WSW 5. High: 3.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warming temps. Light snow after midnight. Winds: SE 5. Low: 1.

THURSDAY: Not as nippy. Light snow coating. Winds: SE 5. High: 22.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. Few flurries. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 12. High: 21.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Light snow. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 17. High: 27.

SUNDAY: Peeks of icy sunshine. Winds. SW 5-10. Wake-up: 0 High: 10.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a flurry or two? Winds: SW 5. Wake-up: 1. High: 22.

TUESDAY: Perfectly average for mid December. Winds: SW 5. Wake-up: 10. High: 23.

This Day in Weather History

December 11th

2010: A blizzard hits much of southern Minnesota. Minneapolis saw a December record 16.3 inches of snow in one calendar day and much of the metro area saw between 15 and 20 inches of snow.

1983: Nine cars fall through the ice at the same time on Buffalo Lake in central Minnesota. There was only 5 to 6 inches of ice on the lake.

1979: The temperature drops in Roseville from 48 degrees at 2 pm to zero by dawn of the following day.

1916: Montevideo has its fifty-second consecutive day with no precipitation.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 11th

Average High: 28F (Record: 56F set in 1913)

Average Low: 14F (Record: -14F set in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 1.16" set in 2010

Record Snowfall: 16.3" set in 2010

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 11th

Sunrise: 7:40am

Sunset: 4:32pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 51 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 51 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 46 minutes

Moon Phase for December 11th at Midnight

0.1 Days After Full "Cold" Moon

"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."

What's in the Night Sky?

"Below: Photo of the December 2018 full moon by Larry Marr. The last full moon of the year falls on December 11 or 12, 2019, depending upon your time zone. We in North America often call the December full moon the Cold Moon or Long Night Moon. This year, the full moon comes only a few days before the expected peak night of the Geminid meteor shower. Yet, the Geminids tend to be bright, so we can expect some of these meteors to overcome the moonlit glare; moreover, the peak will come this weekend, making it easier to indulge in night owl activity. The full moon occurs on December 12, at 5:12 Universal Time. At the Eastern Time Zone in the United states, that translates to 12:12 a.m. on December 12. Yet, for the rest of the country, the full moon actually takes place this evening, on December 11,2019 – at 11:12 p.m. CST, 10:12 p.m. MST, 9:12 p.m. PST, 8:12 p.m. Alaskan Time and 7:12 p.m. Hawaiian Time. Astronomers regard the moon as being full at the instant that it is 180 degrees opposite the sun in ecliptic longitude. However, tonight’s moon stays more or less opposite sun all night long, so it’ll appear full all night long as well. At the vicinity of full moon, the moon pretty much rises in the east at sunset, climbs highest up for the night around midnight (midway between sunset and sunrise) and sets in the west around sunrise. In other words, around the world, expect the moon to light up the nighttime tonight from dusk till dawn. At the instant of full moon, the elongation between the moon and sun equals 180 degrees. Click here to know the present moon-sun elongation, remembering that a positive number means a waxing moon moon and a negative number a waning moon."

