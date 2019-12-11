One More Cold Day; Milder & Snowy Thursday

Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Deep freeze continues. AM wind chill: -20F. More PM clouds. Winds: WSW 5. High: 3.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warming temps. Light snow after midnight. Winds: SE 5. Low: 1.
THURSDAY: Not as nippy. Light snow coating. Winds: SE 5. High: 22.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. Few flurries. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 12. High: 21.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Light snow. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 17. High: 27.
SUNDAY: Peeks of icy sunshine. Winds. SW 5-10. Wake-up: 0 High: 10.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a flurry or two? Winds: SW 5. Wake-up: 1. High: 22.
TUESDAY: Perfectly average for mid December. Winds: SW 5. Wake-up: 10. High: 23.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
December 11th
2010: A blizzard hits much of southern Minnesota. Minneapolis saw a December record 16.3 inches of snow in one calendar day and much of the metro area saw between 15 and 20 inches of snow.
1983: Nine cars fall through the ice at the same time on Buffalo Lake in central Minnesota. There was only 5 to 6 inches of ice on the lake.
1979: The temperature drops in Roseville from 48 degrees at 2 pm to zero by dawn of the following day.
1916: Montevideo has its fifty-second consecutive day with no precipitation.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
December 11th
Average High: 28F (Record: 56F set in 1913)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -14F set in 1972)
Record Rainfall: 1.16" set in 2010
Record Snowfall: 16.3" set in 2010
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
December 11th
Sunrise: 7:40am
Sunset: 4:32pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 51 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 51 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 46 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for December 11th at Midnight
0.1 Days After Full "Cold" Moon
"12:12 a.m. EST (0512 GMT) - On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule. December is also the month the winter cold fastens its grip. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Full Long Nights Moon, which is an an appropriate name because the nights are now indeed long and the moon is above the horizon a long time. This particular full moon makes its highest arc across the sky because it's diametrically opposite to the low sun. The occurrence of this full moon on this particular date is rather poor timing for those who enjoy the annual performance of the Geminid meteor shower; this display will peak just two nights later and the brilliant light of the moon (which will be residing that same night in Gemini) will likely wash out all but the very brightest of these meteors."
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
"Below: Photo of the December 2018 full moon by Larry Marr. The last full moon of the year falls on December 11 or 12, 2019, depending upon your time zone. We in North America often call the December full moon the Cold Moon or Long Night Moon. This year, the full moon comes only a few days before the expected peak night of the Geminid meteor shower. Yet, the Geminids tend to be bright, so we can expect some of these meteors to overcome the moonlit glare; moreover, the peak will come this weekend, making it easier to indulge in night owl activity. The full moon occurs on December 12, at 5:12 Universal Time. At the Eastern Time Zone in the United states, that translates to 12:12 a.m. on December 12. Yet, for the rest of the country, the full moon actually takes place this evening, on December 11,2019 – at 11:12 p.m. CST, 10:12 p.m. MST, 9:12 p.m. PST, 8:12 p.m. Alaskan Time and 7:12 p.m. Hawaiian Time. Astronomers regard the moon as being full at the instant that it is 180 degrees opposite the sun in ecliptic longitude. However, tonight’s moon stays more or less opposite sun all night long, so it’ll appear full all night long as well. At the vicinity of full moon, the moon pretty much rises in the east at sunset, climbs highest up for the night around midnight (midway between sunset and sunrise) and sets in the west around sunrise. In other words, around the world, expect the moon to light up the nighttime tonight from dusk till dawn. At the instant of full moon, the elongation between the moon and sun equals 180 degrees. Click here to know the present moon-sun elongation, remembering that a positive number means a waxing moon moon and a negative number a waning moon."
See more from Earth Sky HERE:
_______________________________________________________________________________
Wednesday Weather Outlook
High temps across the country on Wednesday will range from the single digits across the Upper Midwest to the 70s and 80s across Florida. Note that temps east of the Rockies will generally be colder than average, especially in the Upper Missippi Valley where temps will be nearly -25F below average. Meanwhile, folks in the Western US will be slightly above average even with rain/snow showers moving into the Pacific Northwest.
________________________________________________________________________
National Weather Outlook
Active weather conditions will continue across the Eastern US through early Wednesday. Some areas will areas of steady rain early in the day from the Mid-Atlantic States south to the Gulf Coast, while folks in the Northeast will see lingering snow showers, which could add up to a minor coating for some. A clipper moves into the Upper Midwest with a light snow coating and another surge of Pacific moisture moves into the Pacific Northwest.
______________________________________________________________________________
Heavy Ranifall Potential
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA WPC, suggests areas of heavy precipitation from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast with some of the heaviest stuff from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northern New England States. There also appears to be another surge of heavier precipitation across parts of northern California to the Pacific Northwest and especially in the higher elevations, where heavy snow will be found.
__________________________________________________________________________
Snow Potential in the Northeast
A cool front sweeping across the Eastern US through midweek has been responsible for areas of rain and snow over the last couple of days. Snow will become the predominant precipitation type through the first half of Wednesday with some spots picking up 1" to 2"+ of slushy accumulatoin from near New York to Boston. Lake Effect Snow will also continue in the Eastern Great Lakes with some 3" to 6"+ tallies possible near Erie, PA, Buffalo, NY and Watertown, NY.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Another Surge of Pacific Moisture in the Northwest
Another Pacific storm will move into the Northwest over the coming days with rounds of rain and snow showers. Total preciptiation amounts could exceed 1" for places like Seattle, WA and Portland, OR, while Redding, CA and Medford, OR may only see 0.50" to 0.75" through 7PM Thursday. Lighter precipitation amounts will be found farther inland, but areas of heavy snow will be possible in the mountains and high elevations.
__________________________________________________________________________
"A Coolish, Dryish November; Wettest U.S. Year to Date"
"November’s ups and downs across the contiguous U.S. added up to a month that was slightly cooler and dryer than average, according to summary maps issued Monday by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). The month came in as the 48th coolest and 32nd driest out of 125 years of recordkeeping. Chilly air masses poured from Canada across the eastern two-thirds of the country in early November, keeping most states east of the Rockies well below average for the month. No monthly statewide records were set, but Vermont had its ninth coldest November and Mississippi its tenth coldest. West of the Rockies, mildness dominated. California had its tenth warmest November on record. The cold skew of November comes through even more sharply in local records, which reflect the intensity of the early-month cold blasts. NCEI’s U.S. Records site shows a preliminary total of 2821 daily record lows broken or tied in November, compared to just 737 daily record highs. Likewise, there were 2451 record low maxima but only 654 record high minima. The frequent infusion of dry, chilly air masses also tamped down on rainfall. Most U.S. states were either near or below average on precipitation. Yet snowfall was surprisingly widespread across parts of the Great Plains, Midwest, and Northeast, a result of the unusually cool temperatures as well as several bouts of early-season snow that gave some spots their fastest start to the snow season on record, including Wichita, KS (2.7” by November 12) and Madison, WI (15.7” by November 23) . Meanwhile, an intense, slow-moving upper-level storm over Thanksgiving week led to heavy rains and mountain snows over the Southwest, helping push Arizona to its third wettest November and New Mexico its fifth wettest."
__________________________________________________________________________
"Climate change could cause a popular Christmas activity to vanish"
"If you’re shopping for a live Christmas tree this year, you may have to search harder than in the past. Over the last five years, Christmas tree shortages have been reported in many parts of the US One factor is that growers sold off land and planted fewer trees during and after the 2008 recession. In the lifespan of Christmas trees, the decade from 2008 to the present is roughly a single generation of plantings. However, in my research on the human dimensions of farming and food systems, I also see other factors at play. Christmas trees take six to 12 years to mature, and consumer preferences often change more quickly than farmers can adjust. Climate change is altering temperature and rainfall patterns, which severely affects growers’ ability to produce high-quality trees and the varieties that customers seek. And like the overall US population, Christmas tree growers and shoppers are aging. Collectively, these trends don’t bode well for Christmas tree lovers, the growers, or the industry. However, there are opportunities for younger farmers to enter this market, either full- or part-time. If new and beginning growers live in an area with appropriate environmental conditions, Christmas trees are a high-quality complementary crop that farmers can use to diversify their operations and provide off-season income."
__________________________________________________________________________
"Blade Runner 2019: Smoke from terrifying 'ring of fire' turns Sydney's skies apocalypse red"
"Australians are used to dealing with brutal fire seasons, but barely a week into summer, 2019 is already something else. Already, 6 lives have been lost and almost 700 homes destroyed by bushfires. The world was briefly captivated by the plight of burned koalas like poor Lewis and the hundreds, possibly thousands, more incinerated in their habitat. Nearly three million hectares either are or have been on fire. More than 11% of New South Wales' national parks have burned, including World Heritage ancient rainforest that's never been dry enough to catch fire until now. Sydney is now in the longest sustained period of hazardous air pollution on record. As I was flying into Sydney last Tuesday morning, my little cabin window framed the smoke from those fires in the Blue Mountains, as it rose and spread towards the city in a filthy fog, like the ghost of an oil spill. By the time I walked into the Mashable office less than an hour after landing, having walked ten minutes from the train station, my hair stank of smoke. The mornings have been a sickly, flat grey; by mid-afternoon, the smoke, ash, and dust from fires to the city's north, west, and south turns the air into a still from Blade Runner."
___________________________________________________________________________
"Australia's Terrifying Bushfires Are Turning New Zealand Glaciers Pink"
"For weeks now, Australia has been dealing with severe bushfires. They’ve engulfed the country’s largest city in smoke, threatening air quality throughout New South Wales and destroying key koala habitat. In New South Wales alone, more than 100 bush and grassfires were burning as of Friday. Nearly 4 million acres have burned across the country so far, unleashing massive plumes of smoke that have traveled across the ocean. The smoke has been clearly visible from space, but it’s also left a mark on the ground, painting New Zealand glaciers a shade of dusty pink. Travel blogger and photographer Liz Carlson captured the beautiful but ominous sight during a helicopter ride in late November through Mount Aspiring National Park in New Zealand’s South Island. The park is more than 1,150 miles from where the fiercest fires are burning. Up close, the particles of ash look a lot more brown than pink, but these fire remnants look quite beautiful from a distance."
______________________________________________________________________
"Scientists have gotten predictions of global warming right since the 1970s"
"There are dozens of disciplines and subdisciplines within the broad ambit of climate science, studying everything from ancient geology to the spread of disease. But one discipline in particular is exposed to intense public scrutiny, the subject of long-running political and legal disputes: modeling. As interesting as the details of climate science may be, what society most needs from it is an answer to a simple question: What the hell is going to happen? What are we in for? That’s the question models seek to answer. It turns out that attempting to understand, model, and predict the entire global biophysical/atmospheric system is complicated. It’s especially tricky because there’s no way to run tests. There’s no second Earth to use as an experimental control group. The best scientists can do is use their knowledge of climate history and climate physics to build models of Earth systems and then test the models against future emission scenarios."
_____________________________________________________________________________
"How Life on Our Planet Made It Through Snowball Earth"
"Rusty rocks left over from some of our planet’s most extreme ice ages hint at oases for survival beneath the freeze. Today, the world is warming. But from about 720 to 635 million years ago, temperatures swerved the other way as the planet became encased in ice during the two ice ages known as Snowball Earth. It happened fast, and within just a few thousand years or so, ice stretched over both land and sea, from the poles to the tropics. Life lived in the oceans at the time, and the encroaching ice entombed that life, cutting it off from both the sun and the atmosphere. “This is the one time when Earth’s natural thermostat broke,” said Noah Planavsky, a biogeochemist at Yale University. “The question on everyone’s minds was: How did life actually make it through this?” Glaciations can drive mass extinctions of life. Yet life, including perhaps our distant animal ancestors, somehow survived these deep freezes. In research published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Planavsky and his colleagues report the discovery of oases just beneath the ancient ice sheets that likely helped life persevere."
______________________________________________________________________
