One More Chance to Work Up a Sweat

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: Calm. Low: 63.

MONDAY: Sticky sunshine, very nice. Winds: S 7-12. High: 85.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine, summer flashback. Winds:SE 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY: Still muggy with a stray t-storm. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still pleasant. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 63 High: 80.

FRIDAY: Some sun. Isolated t-storm. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 79.

SATURDAY: More numerous showers and t-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 63 High: 78.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 15th

1939: Minneapolis experiences a daily record high of 98.

1916: St. Paul receives their earliest recorded snowfall.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 15th

Average High: 72F (Record: 98F set in 1939)

Average Low: 53F (Record: 36F set in 2011)

Record Rainfall: 2.59" set in 1992

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1916

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 15th

Sunrise: 6:51am

Sunset: 7:24pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 54 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 5 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 3 hours & 4 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for September 15th at Midnight

2.1 Days Since Full "Harvest" Moon

"11:33PM Friday - Traditionally, this designation goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal (fall) equinox. The Harvest Moon usually comes in September, but (on average) once or twice a decade it will fall in early October. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Usually the moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later each night across the U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans and wild rice — important Indian staples — are now ready for gathering. Since the moon arrives at apogee about 15 hours earlier, the farthest distance from Earth in its orbit, this will also be the smallest full moon of 2019. In terms of apparent size, it will appear 12.2 percent smaller than the full moon of Feb.19."

See more from Space.com HERE:

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"On September 12, 13 and 14, 2019, look for a full-looking moon to light up the nighttime sky from dusk until dawn. Depending on where you live worldwide (your time zone), this month’s full moon will fall on Friday, September 13, or Saturday, September 14. For the Northern Hemisphere, this September full moon counts as the closest full moon to the September autumn equinox, so it’s the Northern Hemisphere’s full Harvest Moon. For many, it’ll be a Friday the 13th Harvest Moon … great party theme! The last time that the Northern Hemisphere’s full Harvest Moon fell on a Friday the 13th (for at least a portion of the world) was in the year 1935, and the next time won’t be until the year 2171. In the Southern Hemisphere, the September equinox ushers in the spring season. The Southern Hemisphere’s autumn equinox will come six months from now, on March 20, 2020. And the full moon on March 9, 2020, will be the Southern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon – the full moon closest to their autumn equinox. What is a Harvest Moon? It’s more than just a name. More about the Harvest Moon phenomeon below. This full moon is also the smallest full moon of 2019. More about the mini-moon or micro-moon below. Want more about full moons and Friday the 13ths? Look below for that, too."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,461 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 13th suggests that there have been a total of 1,495 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1209. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,782 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Sunday will be very warm across much of the nation. In fact, temps could be running as much as +5F to nearly +20F above average, while folks in the Pacific Northwest will be running nearly -F to -15F below average.

___________________________________________________________________________ Record Heat in the South on Sunday Here's a look at potential record highs for Sunday, September 15th. Numbers circled are potential record highs for Sunday, which are located across parts of central and southeastern Texas. It still feels like summer out there! _________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the rest of the weekend and the early part of next week. Note Humberto sliding north along the East Coast, while spotty showers and storms will be possible across parts of the nation. Some of the steadiest rain looks to fall across parts of the Northwest.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests pockets of heavy rain potential over the next several days. Interestingly, it seems like all or none across parts of the nation. If you're going to get rain, you could see several inches, while other areas could be completely dry.



_________________________________________________________________________

"Tokyo snow: Japan's Olympic organizers trial slush machines to beat summer heat"

"Olympic officials used a snow machine to spray a crowd of volunteers with shaved ice and slush on Friday as they tried out ways to keep spectators cool at next year’s summer games in Japan. The fake snow arced high into the air before showering down at the trial in Tokyo - one of a series of measures being considered to combat humidity and temperatures that regularly top 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) in July and August. Some in the crowd grimaced as the snow came pelting down, but most seemed to enjoy it. “The organizing committee want to try all we can to mitigate the heat, and this is one of the ideas that we came up with,” said Taka Okamura, a senior director at the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee. “It isn’t going to lower the air temperature, but hopefully the ice will make the people it hits feel cooler.” Staff fed blocks of ice into the back of the snow machine mounted on a truck at a canoeing event in the capital. It lobbed 300kg of slushy snow at the 150 volunteers over five minutes."





_____________________________________________________________________________+

"The real value of Greenland is in the ice, rather than the minerals"

"Whoever's flag flies above Greenland, as the ice sheet on world's largest island moves closer to a catastrophic point of no return, we might instead pause to ask whether it really matters who owns it. When Donald Trump raised the possibility of purchasing Greenland from Denmark, his critics in the US had to pause and regain their balance. But how preposterous was this idea? Initially, debates in the US focused around the possible logistics of a deal. And what soon became clear is that Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a semi-autonomous nation that is not for sale and never will be. What’s more, Denmark, whose prime minister aptly called Trump’s gambit “absurd,” couldn’t sell Greenland even if it so desired. Some good may still come from this awkward diplomatic moment. At least in America, we’ve awakened to the idea that this arctic island is far more important than most of us previously believed. Not only does Greenland have extraordinary reserves of rare-earth metals that are crucial to the manufacture of electronics equipment. Its location, near to an increasingly belligerent Russia, makes it an important geostrategic partner."





__________________________________________________________________________

"The Hunt For Earth 0.2? Why The Search For Alien Life May Need To Think Small To Go Large"

"Does the “habitable zone” need a mini-makeover? Yesterday, astronomers at UCL announced that they had detected water vapor in the atmosphere of a “super-Earth” called K2-18b, which has habitable temperatures. However, it’s a “super-Earth” about six times bigger than Earth. Astronomers know that planets with atmospheres–including Earth-sized planets and super-Earths–can support liquid water on their surfaces, but what about small planets? A new paper by Harvard University researchers suggests that the current search area for life in the Universe is way too small. Should astronomers be looking at the small planets that have so far been overlooked? In essence, they’re trying to extend the habitable zone, which refers to the distance from its star a planet needs to be for liquid water to exist on its surface. Too close to its star, and the planet will be too hot and the water boil away. Too far, and any water will freeze. It’s for these reasons that this range of orbits around a star is also called the “Goldilocks zone.” However, the retention of water also relies on the atmospheric pressure on any given planet. So are we missing something about the habitable zone? Should we be looking for low-mass waterworlds?"



____________________________________________________________________________

"Could Climate Change Benefit Companies Like Amazon?"

"Companies that deliver groceries, clothing and other things people want already benefit from the fact Americans like convenience and don’t always feel like leaving the house, but will climate change might make us even more likely to stay in and order the things we want online? According to a new report from the Federal Reserve, extreme weather caused by climate change could have a significant impact on in-person retail sales in the not-too-distant future, but it’s unclear if online retailers will benefit. When the weather is bad, author Brigitte Roth Tran found, people are less likely to go shopping. This is both harmful to the stores seeing a decline in sales and to the employees who might see fewer shifts available due to a lack of foot traffic. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean people will simply choose to order everything they need online. “I find no evidence of sales being shifted to the online space when weather is bad for shopping in stores,” she writes. “Instead, the most favorable weather for shopping in stores also increases online sales, while unfavorable weather for stores does not appear to affect online sales on net.”



_____________________________________________________________________________

"Climate change is coming for your travel plans. Here’s how to cope."

"Hurricane Sandy hit New York City five days into our family vacation. My husband and I were stranded in an Airbnb on the Upper West Side — along with our 4-year-old daughter and my 73-year-old mother — as winds felled trees and the storm surge flooded streets and subway tunnels. My mom, an anxious traveler, panicked while my husband and I ran around town after the storm getting food and water. Because airlines were grounded, we couldn’t get back to our home in Northern California for four days. Fortunately, we were able to stay in the apartment we’d rented until we could score a return flight. But the delay put tremendous strain on my mom, who fretted about being stranded and was so distraught over the delays and the news reports about flooding and destruction that she almost wound up in the emergency room."

______________________________________________________________________________

