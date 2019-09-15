One More Chance to Work Up a Sweat

Somewhat Soggy Next 7 Days?
According to NOAA's WPC, parts of the Upper Midwest still could be somewhat soggy as we head through the week ahead. There appears to be 2 different storm systems that will impact the Upper Midwest over the next 7 days, which could both produce decent rainfall amounts. The first system will impact the region Tuesday and Wednesday and the next system will move in late week and weekend ahead. Areas of showers and thunderstorms could potentially bring parts of the region another 1" to 2"+ of rain by next weekend. Stay tuned...
Reds, Oranges and Yellows. Oh My!
I don't know about you, but I LOVE fall. Sure, I'm sad to see summer fade, but the beauty of living where we do, we get to enjoy 4 season! Crisp morning air, mild afternoon sunshine and nature's painbrush. Fall colors have been popping up around the region and it's about to get really good over the coming weeks! Don't blink either. It sneaks up fast and then it's gone.
First Frosts of the Season Nearing...
Looking back at the last 30 years of data at the MSP Airport, the average first frost (32F or colder) is October 12th, which is less than 1 month from now! The earliest was on September 20th back in 1991, but the latest was November 18th in 2016. Last year, our first frost was on October 11th.
Soggy September So Far...
Fall Ragweed Allergies
AACHOO!! Fall allergy sufferers are having some issues now that the the fall allergy season is in full swing. Take a look at the forecast over the next few days and the good news is that pollen levels will take a bit of a hit thanks to the recent rains we've had!
"What Is a Ragweed Allergy?"
"Ragweed pollen is one of the most common causes of seasonal allergies in the United States. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in the pollen. Normally, the immune system defends the body against harmful invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, to ward off illnesses. In people with ragweed allergies, the immune system mistakes ragweed pollen as a dangerous substance. This causes the immune system to produce chemicals that fight against the pollen, even though it’s harmless. The reaction leads to a variety of irritating symptoms, such as sneezing, running nose, and itchy eyes. Approximately 26 percent of Americans have a ragweed allergy. The allergy is unlikely to go away once it has developed. However, symptoms can be treated with medications and allergy shots. Making certain lifestyle changes may also help relieve the symptoms associated with ragweed allergies."
See more from HeathLine.com HERE:
"Climate Change Is Going to Make Ragweed Allergies Even Worse, Study Finds"
"There’s no shortage of horrible things that will become more common in the near future due to climate change, like coastal flooding, extreme weather, and disease-causing ticks, to name a few. But new research published Thursday in PLOS-One adds another annoyance to the list: Allergy-causing ragweed. The common ragweed, or Ambrosia artemisiifolia as it’s formally called, is a voracious plant known for quickly overtaking whatever environment it’s suited to inhabit. The plant grows annually through the warmer parts of the year in the U.S. Importantly for us, it’s also an abundant source of pollen, making it one of the leading triggers of hay fever and asthma. Though native to parts of North America, ragweed has invaded much of Europe, Asia, and other areas with relatively temperate weather, including some of the Southern United States. Given ragweed’s love of warmer temperatures, scientists have feared that climate change has and will continue to help it spread further. There’s already research suggesting that this is happening in Europe, but the authors of this latest study say theirs is the first to consider the future of ragweed in North America."
"Phenology: September 10th, 2019"
US Drought Monitor
According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on September 10th), much of the state is still drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. However, it's been too wet this year and many farmers are having issues this year.
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...
2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including the Twin Cities, which is more than 10" above average so far this year and at its 2nd wettest start on record. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with more than 43" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 3rd wettest year ever in recorded history. Note that Rochester is less than 1" away from being the wettest year on record and we still have more than 3 months left of 2019... Good grief!
Key Messages:
- Tropical Storm Humberto was named late last night and is now passing near the Bahamas.
- This storm is producing rain and wind near the Bahamas today, including areas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for parts of the the northern Bahamas.
- The latest track update has shifted the track slightly eastward, further away from Florida and the Southeastern US. This means lower rainfall totals and less of an impact to the US.
- There are four other disturbances in the tropics right now that are worth watching.
Latest Imagery. Most of the convection is occurring in the eastern part of the storm. Although it is following a similar path to Dorian, there are some significant differences with this storm. It is considerably weaker. Right now is has max sustained winds of 40 mph. It is also moving more quickly. The path is further east compared to Dorian so the rainfall totals will be much lower along the coasts of the southeastern US.
Track Forecast. The track forecast from the NHC indicates that this storm will likely maintain its status as a Tropical Storm until early Monday. At that point it is possible that it may go through some intensification and become a Category 1 Hurricane as it moves over warmer waters of the Gulf Stream in the coming days. During that period of strengthening, though, Humberto is still expected to remain away from land areas.
Projected Rainfall Through Monday Evening. Rainfall associated with this passing system totals along the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina will generally stay in the 1 to 2 inch range.
Forecast Wind Gusts. While this system will stay well offshore, windy conditions are expected today and tomorrow along the east coast of Florida. It is also possible hazardous surf conditions will develop at the beaches through the weekend.
Other Areas to Watch. While probability of development in the short-term remains low, there 4 other disturbances that are worth watching in the tropics right now. We are now in the midst of the most active part of hurricane season.
Gretchen Mishek, Meteorologist; Praedictix
_________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook through the last full week of the month suggests warmer than average temperatures possible across much of the nation and into southern Alaska.
________________________________________________________________________
Here's the temperature outlook for the MSP Airport through the end of September, which shows a pretty warm week ahead with highs warming into the 80s right through the weekend! The GFS is suggesting a bit of a cool down later in the month, but keep in mind that the average high at the MSP Airport at the end of September is in the mid 60s, so highs in the 70s will be above average.
Warmest September Temps on Record at MSP
Here are the warmest temps on record at MSP for the month of September. Note that there has only been (1) 100 degree day, which happened back in 1931. Highs in the 90s are certainly more common and have happened quite a few times. In fact, last year in 2018 we had a high of 92 in September and in 2017 there was a 94 degree high temp. Since 2000, there have been (9) 90 high temps during the month of September.
One More Chance to Work Up a Sweat
By Paul Dougals
I'm relieved. Alabama is still hurricane-free. My take on "Sharpie-Gate"? Public safety trumps politics. Weather forecasts change over time - we can't reference (or extrapolate) a hurricane track projection that's days old. Public officials should absolutely speak up and raise awareness, but only with the latest data.
There's zero margin for error with storms like Dorian. Research confirms that when the public receives conflicting hurricane or tornado forecasts, they're more likely to do nothing; paralyzed by confusion. I have 365 days a year to compete on 7-Day outlook accuracy, but when weather is life-threatening, meteorologists and public officials must speak with one voice, deferring to experts at NOAA.
We've earned a July flashback and it's here. 80F will feelgood today (no blobs expected on Doppler) with mid to upper 80s bringing back sweaty memories by midweek. In fact a mild bias lingers into next week.
A far cry from this date in 1916 when St. Paul received its earliest snowfall. Uff da.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Warm sunshine. Winds: NW 5-10. High: 80.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: Calm. Low: 63.
MONDAY: Sticky sunshine, very nice. Winds: S 7-12. High: 85.
TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine, summer flashback. Winds:SE 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.
WEDNESDAY: Still muggy with a stray t-storm. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High: 84.
THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, still pleasant. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 63 High: 80.
FRIDAY: Some sun. Isolated t-storm. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 79.
SATURDAY: More numerous showers and t-storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 63 High: 78.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
September 15th
1939: Minneapolis experiences a daily record high of 98.
1916: St. Paul receives their earliest recorded snowfall.
__________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 15th
Average High: 72F (Record: 98F set in 1939)
Average Low: 53F (Record: 36F set in 2011)
Record Rainfall: 2.59" set in 1992
Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1916
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 15th
Sunrise: 6:51am
Sunset: 7:24pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 54 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 3 hours & 4 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for September 15th at Midnight
2.1 Days Since Full "Harvest" Moon
"11:33PM Friday - Traditionally, this designation goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal (fall) equinox. The Harvest Moon usually comes in September, but (on average) once or twice a decade it will fall in early October. At the peak of the harvest, farmers can work into the night by the light of this moon. Usually the moon rises an average of 50 minutes later each night, but for the few nights around the Harvest Moon, the moon seems to rise at nearly the same time each night: just 25 to 30 minutes later each night across the U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe. Corn, pumpkins, squash, beans and wild rice — important Indian staples — are now ready for gathering. Since the moon arrives at apogee about 15 hours earlier, the farthest distance from Earth in its orbit, this will also be the smallest full moon of 2019. In terms of apparent size, it will appear 12.2 percent smaller than the full moon of Feb.19."
What's in the Night Sky?
"On September 12, 13 and 14, 2019, look for a full-looking moon to light up the nighttime sky from dusk until dawn. Depending on where you live worldwide (your time zone), this month’s full moon will fall on Friday, September 13, or Saturday, September 14. For the Northern Hemisphere, this September full moon counts as the closest full moon to the September autumn equinox, so it’s the Northern Hemisphere’s full Harvest Moon. For many, it’ll be a Friday the 13th Harvest Moon … great party theme! The last time that the Northern Hemisphere’s full Harvest Moon fell on a Friday the 13th (for at least a portion of the world) was in the year 1935, and the next time won’t be until the year 2171. In the Southern Hemisphere, the September equinox ushers in the spring season. The Southern Hemisphere’s autumn equinox will come six months from now, on March 20, 2020. And the full moon on March 9, 2020, will be the Southern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon – the full moon closest to their autumn equinox. What is a Harvest Moon? It’s more than just a name. More about the Harvest Moon phenomeon below. This full moon is also the smallest full moon of 2019. More about the mini-moon or micro-moon below. Want more about full moons and Friday the 13ths? Look below for that, too."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
______________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________+
__________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________