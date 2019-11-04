A 32-year-old man died in a single vehicle rollover crash early Monday in Ramsey.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving in the 16300 block of Armstrong Boulevard NW. when his pickup truck went off the road about 12:45 a.m. The truck rolled into a ditch and the driver was ejected, said Lt. Andy Knotz with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle, Knotz said.

The State Patrol provided assistance with a crash reconstruction.