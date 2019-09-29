Severe Threat Sunday Night

As storms develop Sunday Night and move across the region, a few of them could be strong to severe. A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place across portions of western Minnesota where large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Across the Marginal Risk area, storms will mainly be capable of large hail.

_______________________________________________

Severe Threat Monday

With a cold front moving across the state late Monday, storms that form along and ahead of it could also be on the strong side. Right now a Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place across the entire state for the last day of September, with all modes of severe weather possible.

_______________________________________________

Snow Potential In Northern Minnesota This Week?

That's right, I busted out the s-word - snow! There does look to be the potential Wednesday Night into Thursday morning of some snow mixing in with rain showers across portions of northern Minnesota. The good news is that no accumulation is expected, as any snow mixing in looks to be limited and warm ground temperatures won't allow accumulation to occur, but just a sign that the seasons are changing and that, yes, winter... is coming sooner than most of us would probably like to acknowledge.

_______________________________________________

Fall Colors Update

We are deep into the fall color season across the state, with numerous trees starting to show at least a little bit of color. This was one of the many views I saw at Moose Lake State Park during the midday hours Saturday, where there was some color in the trees but a lot of green still remaining.

This was the latest look at the Fall Color update across the state, courtesy of the Minnesota DNR. The only park reporting 75-100% color as of this weekend was Bear Head Lake State Park, with other numerous parks in northern Minnesota reporting 50-75% color. You may have seen photos on social media over the past week or two (like I have) of lots of colors once you get into the higher elevations along the North Shore. Closer to the Twin Cities, parks were reporting mainly 10-25% color, which I could confirm from being out at Interstate State Park yesterday afternoon where lots of green leaves were still on the trees.

_______________________________________________

What's Your Favorite Weather Phobia?

By Paul Douglas



According to friend and pastor Joel Johnson at Westwood Church in Chanhassen, the phrase "Do not be afraid" shows up 365 times in The Bible. Yesterday he discussed fears and phobias. I had no idea that pentheraphobia is a fear of your mother-in-law. That explains a lot.

Many of us struggle with weather phobias, including astraphobia (fear of thunderstorms) and ancraophobia (fear of wind).

Flood, tornado and hurricane survivors can suffer PTSD, similar to soldiers on the battlefield. When weather anxiety arises I remind people that if you know what to do - AND do the right thing, you can survive nearly any kind of weather extreme. That said, I think we all need a little therapy.

Enjoy today's July flashback, with 80s and a chance of rough T-storms north of the metro area. Rain lingers into midweek with a cooling trend. Sweatshirts will win the day. I fear it's nearly time to retire my shorts for the 2019 season.

My chionophobia may kick in by late October. That's an irrational fear of snow. Uh huh.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Warm sun, T-storms north. Wake up. High 83. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SW 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooling off with periods of rain. Wake up 59. High 67. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind N 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Damp and unsettled, few showers. Wake up 52. High 58. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Risk of jackets, few windblown showers. Wake up 47. High 53. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine, a better day. Wake up 41. High 62. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Just the messenger: periods of rain. Wake up 49. High 60. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sun, drier day of the weekend. Wake up 48. High 59. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

September 30th

1995: Lightning starts a house on fire in Washington County.

1985: 4 inches of snow falls in Ely, with just a trace in the Twin Cities

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 30th

Average High: 65F (Record: 87F set in 1897)

Average Low: 46F (Record: 26F set in 1939)

Average Precipitation: 0.09" (Record: 1.06" set in 2007)

Average Snowfall: 0.0" (Record: 0.1" set in 1961)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 30th

Sunrise: 7:09 AM

Sunset: 6:55 PM

*Length Of Day: 11 hours, 46 minutes and 6 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minute and 6 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 11.5 Hours Of Daylight? October 6th (11 hours, 27 minutes, and 31 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM: October 17th (7:31 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 6:30 PM: October 15th (6:28 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Monday is going to feel like summer across portions of central and southern Minnesota, with highs climbing into the 80s. It'll be a little different in far northern Minnesota, where highs will only be in the 50s (and a sign of what's to come across the rest of the state later in the week). We will be watching the potential of showers and thunderstorms across the state. There could be a few rounds during the day in northern Minnesota, with the best chance across southern Minnesota being in the mid/late afternoon to evening hours. A few storms, as mentioned earlier in the blog, could be on the strong side.

The big temperature difference across the state Monday also leads to a big difference in the departure from the average graphic. Highs across southern Minnesota will be at least 15-20F above average, while highs up toward Roseau and Grand Forks will be 5-10F below average. The average high in the Twin Cities for September 30th is 65F.

You will also notice an uptick in humidity on Monday, particularly across central and southern Minnesota, where dew point values will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the day.

This will lead to even warmer heat index values, with heat index values potentially reaching the 90s in the Twin Cities during the afternoon hours.

You better enjoy Monday while it lasts if you want summer-like weather as temperatures fall like a rock behind a cold front into Tuesday. Highs Wednesday through Friday may not make it out of the 50s in the Twin Cities. These would be the first highs below 60F since May 19th, when we saw a high of 46F.

It really does appear that Monday could be the last gasp of summer, as cooler temperatures take over from that point into the extended forecast. Some model runs have been trying to show highs approach 70F around October 8th, but even if they did they will get knocked back down into the 50s and 60s and fairly quickly.

Across the state, the heaviest rain through Tuesday will fall across southern and northwest Minnesota, where totals over an inch will be possible. In southern Minnesota, some of the heaviest rain will fall Monday Night through Wednesday with rainfall tallies approaching 2-3" in some locations, especially near the Iowa border.

The heaviest rain will come early this week in the Twin Cities, particularly Monday into Tuesday. A few more lighter rain chances exist Wednesday and Thursday before a better chance could move into the region next weekend.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, snow will continue to linger across portions of the Northwest and the Northern Rockies. This will cause temperatures to be far below average across portions of the region. An area of low pressure pushing through the upper Midwest will cause showers and thunderstorms from the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes. A warm front associated with that system will bring highs in the 80s as far north as Minnesota and Michigan. A trough of low pressure will cause rain across portions of New Mexico and Texas, with some showers and storms possible along the eastern Florida coast down to the Keys. Storms will also be possible in portions of New England.

Numerous record highs are expected on Monday from the Ohio Valley stretching to the northern and eastern Gulf Coasts, and across central Texas as well. Some locations would include Cleveland, Indianapolis, Nashville, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Austin.

Some of the heaviest precipitation through 7 PM Tuesday will be from eastern New Mexico to the Great Lakes, where rainfall tallies of at least 1-3" will be possible.

_______________________________________________

Heavy Western Snow And Record Lows Early This Week

Winter arrived out west over the weekend, with feet of snow accumulating in portions of the Northern Rockies. The top snow total through early Sunday evening was 40" in Browning, MT. Travel conditions were rough if not impossible, with multiple slideoffs and roads closed in the region. The above view was from Glacier National Park.

In Great Falls, MT, 9.7" of snow fell Saturday, setting a new daily record. That is the most snow that Great Falls has received in a single September day on record, and already made this September the third snowiest September on record (most: 13.2" in 1934). Of course, more snow was falling Sunday, so we'll have to see if they've broken that record as we head into Monday.

More snow will continue to fall mainly through Monday morning in the Northwest, with Sunday-Tuesday snow totals of 2-3 feet in the mountains and foothills of the Rocky Mountain Front.

And behind the snow will come record lows across portions of Montana Monday (first graphic above) and Tuesday morning (second graphic). Some areas will see lows in the teens including Great Falls, where the Tuesday morning low of 14F would crush the previous record low for the day of 22F in 1959.

_______________________________________________

California Tornado Saturday

Here's something you don't see every day - a tornado touched down near Sacramento Saturday evening. There had only been 14 other tornado reports so far this year according to the Storm Prediction Center in the state. You can view a video of the tornado by clicking here.

Here's a look at the storm that caused that tornado west of Sacramento and north of Davis around the time it touched down.

_______________________________________________

Historic Hurricane Lorenzo Becomes A Category Five In The Atlantic Ocean

More from Forbes: "Hurricane Lorenzo rapidly strengthened into a scale-topping category five hurricane on Saturday evening, with maximum sustained winds reaching an incredible 160 MPH. This breaks the record for both the easternmost and northernmost category five hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean; before this sudden strengthening, Lorenzo was already the strongest storm ever recorded so far east in the Atlantic. The hurricane, which poses no threat to the United States, will approach the Azores Islands and possibly the British Isles next week as a much weaker storm. This is the second spike in Lorenzo’s strength in the past couple of days. The hurricane’s first peak on Thursday night saw maximum sustained winds climb up to 145 MPH. It’s incredibly rare to see such a strong storm so far east in the Atlantic Ocean; the last storm to grow so strong achieved its peak intensity hundreds of miles to Lorenzo’s west."

'It's heartbreaking': a coastal community watches its beach wash away

More from the Guardian: "Noel Burns started work on Stockton beach as a council lifeguard in 1971 and spent 37 years with his eyes fixed on the surf and the sand.“ Mate, I’m broken-hearted,” says the 70-year-old. “It’s terrible what it looks like now. They have been studying this [erosion] for 20 years but nothing is getting done. Everyone is getting angry now.” Stockton beach in New South Wales is being washed away by dramatic coastal erosion which has already claimed a childcare centre, and the community is now demanding emergency action from the state government. The childcare centre, supporting 72 children, was forced to permanently close on 3 September and the Stockton Surf Life Saving Club – once a 150-metre run for Noel Burns across the sand from the waves – now has water regularly crashing at its rock wall."

Why Vladimir Putin Suddenly Believes in Global Warming

More from Bloomberg: "President Vladimir Putin needs to go green quickly to stop the permafrost from melting, so that Russian oil and gas companies can keep pumping the hydrocarbons that are warming the planet and making the permafrost melt. Even I’m struggling with the warped logic of that one, but it’s the conclusion I’ve reached from Russia’s sudden ratification of the Paris climate accord and from reading the latest report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday!

- D.J. Kayser