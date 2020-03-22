A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and another person was wounded Friday night during a home invasion in Eau Claire, Wis., police said.
Police arrived after 911 reports of shots fired and a woman screaming for help. Two suspects had forcibly entered a residence, and a confrontation ensued with two adults who lived there, police said in a news release.
Both were shot, and the suspects fled. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person was taken to a hospital. Police would not release details of the second victim’s condition.
Officers searched the neighborhood around the 4600 block of Kappus Drive, police said, but the suspects hadn’t been found as of late Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
University of Minnesota is going 'full-on MacGyver' against COVID-19
A makeshift ventilator made from $150 in parts is one of several ways in which the school refocused its know-how in translational research vs. the pandemic.
East Metro
One killed, one wounded in Eau Claire home invasion
It happened during a home invasion Friday night. No suspects have been found, police said.
Coronavirus
Enter the heroes: Ordinary Minnesotans do extraordinary things
The COVID-19 crisis has many Minnesotans rushing to help friends, neighbors and strangers.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Duluth
Finding alternatives to road salt as water contamination grows
Researchers look at alternatives to chloride to treat icy roads in effort to protect Lake Superior.