A driver who veered into the lane of an oncoming semitrailer truck was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Pine County, the State Patrol said.

Anthony Reisinger, 28, of Nashwauk, Minn., was heading west on Hwy. 70 in Royalton Township when he apparently crossed the centerline near County Road 1 and was struck by an eastbound semitrailer truck, said Sgt. Neil Dickenson of the State Patrol.

Reisinger, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The semi driver, identified by the patrol as Muhamedagic Samir, 39, of Urbandale, Iowa, was not hurt. He also was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, which occurred at 2:47 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.