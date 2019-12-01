One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Minnetrista on Friday night.
The vehicles collided on County Road 92 about 8:45 p.m., authorities said. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital with noncritical injuries.
The Minnetrista Public Safety Department and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating. They have not released the identities of the victims.
Authorities did not say if weather might have been a factor in the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Neighbor: Mom, 2 sons lived at Minneapolis home where 4 died
Police in Minneapolis aren't yet identifying four people who died in an apparent domestic attack, but a neighbor says the home where the attack occurred was occupied by a recently divorced mother and her two sons.
Minneapolis
Neighbors raise more concerns over plans for Minnehaha Parkway
The plan to remake Minnehaha Parkway in southwest Minneapolis keeps drawing the ire of neighbors. First, there was a controversial proposal for medians to block…
Minneapolis
Two children, parents dead in apparent triple murder-suicide
A neighbor heard the two boys screaming and saw them running out the front door of the home, coats on and backpacks in hand. "I thought it was a game. … All of a sudden, the gunshots started ringing out," he said.
Duluth
Travel advisory lifted as Duluth copes with nearly 22 inches of snow
The city lifted its travel advisory and said Park Point in the harbor was open again to visitors. On the North Shore, a popular rock formation near Tettegouche State Park was destroyed.
Duluth
Catholic bishop for Duluth diocese suffers fatal cardiac arrest
Death comes six weeks after a judge OK'd settlement between diocese, clergy abuse victims.