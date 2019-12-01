One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Minnetrista on Friday night.

The vehicles collided on County Road 92 about 8:45 p.m., authorities said. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to a hospital with noncritical injuries.

The Minnetrista Public Safety Department and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating. They have not released the identities of the victims.

Authorities did not say if weather might have been a factor in the crash.