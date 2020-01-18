One person was killed early Saturday in a residential fire in St. Paul.

Map: Fatal fire on Front Avenue Map: Fatal fire on Front Avenue

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Front Avenue, southeast of Como Park, at 2:35 a.m., fire officials said. Crews found a victim in the burning structure who was taken to a hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The death was the city’s first fire fatality of 2020.

STAFF REPORT