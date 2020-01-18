One person was killed early Saturday in a residential fire in St. Paul.
Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Front Avenue, southeast of Como Park, at 2:35 a.m., fire officials said. Crews found a victim in the burning structure who was taken to a hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.
The death was the city’s first fire fatality of 2020.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink As alcohol consumption declines among millennials, more Twin Cities bars are holding the booze
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink As alcohol consumption declines among millennials, more Twin Cities bars are holding the booze
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
St. Louis County plow strike continues after heavy snow
"Public safety is at risk and it's now past time for the county to call the union back into mediation," a union official said Friday.
Local
'A very typical Minnesota storm' leaves icy mess and bitter winds
A snowstorm that moved through Minnesota brought icy roads, high winds that prompted blizzard warnings and whiteout conditions in parts of the state. A St. Paul woman was seriously injured in one of the 218 accidents.
St. Paul
Charges: St. Paul man fatally beat cousin who intervened in facial tattoo argument
Cornella Roybal intervened in an argument during a party, charges say.
Duluth
In Twin Ports, Packers' success sparks lively smack talk
"I'd be hearing about it forever," Duluth-Superior Vikings fans say of having Green Bay in the Super Bowl.
Local
Domestic violence advocates left short of funds by stalled bills
Two stalled federal bills leave advocates for victims scrambling.