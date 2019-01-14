One person was killed and a police officer injured Sunday after police responded to a domestic-assault report at a home in Duluth.
WDIO-TV in Duluth reported that officers negotiated with a male inside a home on W. Skyline Parkway for about an hour. The male fired at the officers, striking one and killing his K-9 partner. An officer returned fire; when police gained access to the home, they found the suspect dead.
The officer was treated at the hospital and released, the station reported.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will conduct the investigation.
STAFF REPORT
