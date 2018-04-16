Slippery roads may have played a factor in a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis on Sunday in which a Metro Transit bus broadsided another vehicle, the State Patrol said.

The driver of a Prius was heading east on I-94 around 5:45 p.m. when he lost traction and spun out near Lowry Avenue N. A Metro Transit bus traveling behind in the right lane then hit the Prius, the patrol said.

A passenger in the Prius, Rashid Mohamed Faqid, 30, of Minneapolis, was killed in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Prius, Mohamed Shukri Hassan, 29, of Minneapolis, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with life threatening injuries. Another passenger in the car, Ahmed Abdi Ibrahim, 23, of Minneapolis, was taken to the hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Both of the injured men were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

No passengers were on the Metro Transit bus. The bus driver, identified as Johnette Rosa McPherson, 30, of Brooklyn Center, was not hurt.

Roads were snow- and ice-covered at the time of the crash, the patrol said.