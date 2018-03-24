One man was fatally shot and another was injured during a fight on a “party bus” early Saturday in Inver Grove Heights, police said.
The shootings occurred in the parking lot of the AMC theater at 5567 Bishop Avenue, acccording to the Inver Grove Heights police.
There were a few dozen people on the bus at the time of the shootings.
There have been no arrests.
