The Minnesota State Patrol was investigating a car crash in Monticello Sunday where at least person was ejected from a vehicle.
State troopers and two Life Link helicopters from Princeton and Anoka responded to the scene of the crash on Highway 94 near County Road 18.
An eastbound vehicle veered into the westbound lane, according to emergency dispatch audio. Westbound traffic was closed for emergency crews.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
