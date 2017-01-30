A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting late Sunday in St. Paul, police said.

Officers were called to a “shots fired” near the St. Paul Saloon in the 1000 block of Hudson Road around 11:30 p.m., and when they arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital. One of the men died at the hospital. The second victim was being treated for his injuries, said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

“We don’t believe the shooting was random,” Ernster added.

Investigators are trying to learn what led up to the shooting and were still on the scene Monday morning.

Police have not released the names of the victims. The Ramsey County medical examiner will positively identify the deceased victim and determine an exact cause of death.

No one has been arrested.