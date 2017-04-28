A man who survived a single-vehicle rollover crash Interstate 494 early Friday in Minnetonka died when he was hit by another vehicle as he attempted to cross the freeway on foot, the State Patrol said.

The 31-year-old victim from Sartell was driving north on I-494 in the vicinity of Oakland Road when he lost control and veered into the right ditch around 1:15 a.m. The Ford F150 rolled over, but the man was able to get out, the patrol said.

He tried crossing the northbound lanes where he was hit by a motorist driving a Chevrolet Impala. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, the patrol said.

The driver of the Impala, a 51-year-old man from Maple Grove, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

The freeway was closed for about 3½ hours as authorities investigated. It reopened around 5 a.m.