– A 52-year-old man is dead after a house burned in Superior Tuesday night, authorities said.

The victim’s name will not be released until autopsy results are returned, and the cause remains under investigation.

The Superior Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of East Second Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday after smoke was reported coming out of the house.

The victim was found inside and quickly removed, the department said, but “resuscitation efforts were not successful.”

“Obviously it’s a tragedy for the community,” Superior Fire Chief Scott Gordon said.

Crews battled the blaze for three hours. The home was a total loss. It was owned by 52-year-old Daniel Dodge, according to county records. No other injuries were reported.

There were no working smoke detectors or carbon monoxide detectors in the house, Gordon said, and he encouraged folks to check not just their own detectors but help others do the same.