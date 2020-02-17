A man from Spring Grove, Minn., is dead after a collision involving two vehicles Sunday night in Houston County in southeastern Minnesota.

The 26-year driver of a Honda Accord died in the crash, which occurred about 6:45 p.m. on Hwy. 76 in Money Creek Township near Houston, Minn., the State Patrol said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was headed south on Hwy. 76 and collided with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup, the State Patrol said.

Pickup driver Dan William Michaelis, 69, of Winona, was taken to Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., where he was treated for noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Michaelis was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.