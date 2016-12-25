A Christmas Eve crash on icy roads in Lyon County killed a 20-year-old whose car crossed undivided Hwy. 23 into incoming traffic.

Sawda Osman, 20, of Marshall, Minn., was driving a Buick Century northbound on Hwy. 23 just south of 350th Street in Lyon County on Saturday evening. Osman's car passed over the centerline and struck a Nissan Xterra southbound on Hwy. 23, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

A Mitsubishi Lancer driving southbound on Hwy. 23 then struck the Nissan Xterra.

Edy Donis Corado, the 35-year-old driver of the Xterra from Elkton, S.D., and passengers Ramirez Dilcia Gonzalez, 29, of Pipestone, Minn., and Jeremy Gonzalez, 6, all came away with noncritical injuries.

The Lancer's driver, Catherine Dobbins, 21, of Ghent, Minn., wasn't injured.

BEENA RAGHAVENDRAN