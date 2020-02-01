A driver attempting a U-turn on a snow-covered central Minnesota freeway was struck by another motorist early Friday morning and died at the crash scene.

The State Patrol identified the driver who died as Lual Alal Omot, 42, of St. Cloud.

He had pulled over onto the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 94 near Opportunity Drive in St. Cloud just after 5 a.m. and then attempted to make a U-turn when he was struck in the left lane by another eastbound driver, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol.

Omot’s vehicle, a 2000 Honda Accord, came to rest in the center median, Grabow said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Jason Clarence Trobec, 43, of Rice, Minn., suffered noncritical injuries in the crash. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of the freeway for about two hours before reopening one lane around 8 a.m.