A fight between two men believed to be brothers in a Plymouth apartment building ended early Tuesday with one of them dead and the other arrested, police said.

Officers received a 911 call about 12:15 a.m. from somebody at the Stoneleigh at the Reserve complex on the 5300 block of Annapolis Lane N. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, said Plymouth Police Department Deputy Chief Dan Plekkenpol.

The name of the victim, 27, has not been released. The cause of death has not been released by police, but an audio recording posted on the Police Clips website indicated that two brothers were fighting and one of them stabbed the other.

Police arrested at 25-year-old man at the scene.

Sgt. Jeff Spinac said there was no risk to the public and that police were not looking for additional suspects in connection with the city's first homicide of 2018.