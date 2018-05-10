One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a “domestic disturbance” in Garfield, Minn., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a short news release.

Deputies were called to a home in the 7300 block of County Road 5 shortly after 4:10 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

They found three uninjured people and one person dead in the home. The Sheriff’s Office said it was “an isolated incident and there are no further concerns to public safety.”

Authorities did not identify any of the people involved or say what the domestic disturbance entailed. The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.