One person died and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in western Minnesota.
The vehicles collided about 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of County roads 24 and 59 north of Madison in Lac qui Parle County.
First responders extracted one victim from a vehicle. That person was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and later died at the hospital, said Lac qui Parle Sheriff Allen Anderson.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Four other people were taken to a hospital in Madison with unspecified injuries, Anderson said.
The crash remains under investigation, Anderson said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Deaths of two in Sauk City investigated
Police are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Sauk City.
Local
Ex-congressman, longtime Mpls. mayor Don Fraser dies at 95
Fraser was the mayor of Minneapolis from 1980 to 1993. He remains the longest serving mayor in the city's history.
Local
One dead in crash in western Minnesota
The crash occurred Saturday night in Lac qui Parle County
Local
Police: First responders save six who overdosed
Police say six people found outside a South St. Paul house had overdosed and most of them were unconscious and not breathing.
South Metro
Police say many left not breathing from suspected overdosing in S. St. Paul
All were hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.