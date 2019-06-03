One person died and four others were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in western Minnesota.

The vehicles collided about 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of County roads 24 and 59 north of Madison in Lac qui Parle County.

First responders extracted one victim from a vehicle. That person was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and later died at the hospital, said Lac qui Parle Sheriff Allen Anderson.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Four other people were taken to a hospital in Madison with unspecified injuries, Anderson said.

The crash remains under investigation, Anderson said.