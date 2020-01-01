One man is dead and another injured after a stabbing Wednesday morning in north Minneapolis, police said.

Police found the two stabbing victims in a car near Broadway and N. Fremont Avenue about 5 a.m. Wednesday. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with noncritical injuries. The dead man’s identity has not been released.

Minneapolis police said they have made no arrests. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

