One man is dead and another injured after a stabbing Wednesday morning in north Minneapolis, police said.
Police found the two stabbing victims in a car near Broadway and N. Fremont Avenue about 5 a.m. Wednesday. One died at the scene, and the other was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with noncritical injuries. The dead man’s identity has not been released.
Minneapolis police said they have made no arrests. They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
TV & Media
Authorities identify women killed in Wisconsin crash
Authorities have identified two people killed in a highway crash involving a semitrailer truck and a car in northwestern Wisconsin.
Duluth
This Duluth man amassed an army of antique stoves. He hopes they outlive him.
His basement is a showroom of more than 200 ornate and meticulously restored home heating devices that date back more than a century — the product of a lifetime of work.
National
President, Supreme Court top Wisconsin races in 2020
Everyone knows Wisconsin will be in the spotlight for the presidential race in 2020. It's one of just a few states where the electorate is so evenly divided, it could swing either way. That is the biggest prize on the ballot this year, but it's far from the only contest for Wisconsin voters. Here are the highlights of what's on Wisconsin's political horizon in 2020:
Minneapolis
One dead, another injured after north Minneapolis stabbing
One man is dead and another injured after a stabbing Wednesday morning in north Minneapolis, police said. Police found the two stabbing victims in a…
Local
Wisconsin fire agencies ditch hazardous firefighting foam
Some Wisconsin fire departments have stopped using firefighting foam that contains a group of man-made chemicals that have been linked to increased cholesterol and cancer risk, among other health hazards.