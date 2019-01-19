A 63-year-old Minnesota man died Thursday when his SUV went through the ice on a lake in western Wisconsin’s Polk County, authorities said Friday.

David Maki of Blaine was pronounced dead at St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls after being pulled from the almost completely submerged vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a 911 call at 4:53 p.m. Thursday saying a Toyota RAV4 had gone through the ice in the narrows between Balsam Lake and East Balsam Lake and that the driver had not escaped.

About a half-hour later, rescuers were able to bring Maki to the surface. CPR was administered, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation continues.

