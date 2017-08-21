With hurt feelings and ruffled pompons smoothed over, a date is finally set for the Minnesota Vikings to recognize and host a gameday reunion performance by the team’s cheerleading group from many years ago.

Parkettes from around the country and the state will arrive in the Twin Cities next week and run through a couple rehearsals to kick out a 3-minute routine ahead of the Aug. 31 preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium, said Janet Luby, a onetime Parkette who’s helping with logistics.

The rift between team officials and alums of the Parkettes, which served as the Vikings cheerleading squad from 1964 to 1983, surfaced last summer when the Vikings invited former cheerleaders to cheer ahead of the team’s first game in its new stadium, a preseason contest on Aug. 28, 2016. The invite went out to roughly 500 alums from 1984 — when the team established the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders group — to 2015.

The Parkettes, who were St. Louis Park high school students, were not invited, nor were they allowed to register.

An agreement was reached for the Parkettes to put on a show Nov. 20 before a regular season game, but the short notice made it difficult for many of the Parkettes to make that date, Luby said Monday.

“We’re all part of the group now,” Luby said of herself and her fellow Parkettes.

Luby said she expects more than 200 former Parkettes to participate in next week’s gameday routine, choreographed in the group’s signature Rockette style of high kicks.