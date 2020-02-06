– In the winter of 2018, Cindy Callaghan knocked on doors. Lots and lots of doors. A new soldier in the sprawling ranks of the anti-Trump resistance, she spent her weekends in the small towns of southwestern Pennsylvania, telling strangers about Conor Lamb, the Democrat who was running for Congress in a district that President Donald Trump carried by nearly 20 percentage points.

When Lamb won his special election in a narrow but stunning upset, it seemed that there was an opportunity, if enough people put in enough work, to change minds and thus change the country's politics. "I felt like there was," Callaghan said.

Now, as she watches the Republicans' swift rebuff of impeachment charges, the meltdown of the Iowa caucuses and the infighting among the supporters of various Democratic presidential candidates, she feels that less and less. "It doesn't matter — find any kind of totally corrupt thing that Trump did, and it doesn't matter," she said. "Republicans are just unified. They're a damn steel curtain.

"I'm taking a break until this summer," she said.

Three years ago, when hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in protest of Trump, the resistance seemed immense. Two years ago, when legions of canvassers and postcard writers helped flip dozens of congressional seats nationwide, it proved effective. Now with the 2020 election approaching, the Democratic Party seems as disjointed as ever, while the Trump administration appears not only undismayed but emboldened.

And veterans of the resistance, particularly in places where they remain outnumbered, are facing up to an unwelcome truth: This is going to be even harder than it once looked.

Once a bastion of union power, rural western Pennsylvania has been veering rightward for years, a shift that went into overdrive with Trump. After the 2016 election, small Democratic groups began sprouting up all over, many started by mid- and late-career women who had done little, if any, political work before.

In Panera booths far from blue Pittsburgh, they were elated to find others who thought like them.

"He's losing his vote base," thought Christina Proctor, 42, when she joined the ranks of the newly energized in Washington County. She had been alarmed by the local fervor for Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election, but in the months that followed she thought this allegiance was flagging. She does not think that anymore. "They're 100% on board," she said.

In 2018, a strong year overall for Pennsylvania Democrats, Republicans mostly held the line in the counties outside of Pittsburgh. In last year's local elections in some of the places that helped send Lamb to Congress — his district has since been redrawn, leaving several of those counties, including Washington County, in a more conservative congressional neighborhood — Republicans took control of one county government after another. In some places, the Republican Party is in its strongest position in nearly a century.

"I'm very pessimistic of winning anything here, anything of note," said Jake Mihalov, a public defender in Washington, Pa., who ran for district attorney as a Democrat. He estimated that his campaign and its supporters knocked on tens of thousands of doors. He lost by more than 25 percentage points. Working toward the 2020 elections, in which he sees the only realistic goal for local Democrats as losing the presidential race a little less badly, "is going to take motivation that I don't have right now," he said. "It was tough when we were optimistic."