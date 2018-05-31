ST. PAUL, Minn. — Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty has chosen the state's newly sworn-in lieutenant governor as his running mate.

Pawlenty announced Thursday that Republican Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach would join the campaign. Fischbach resigned her Senate seat last week and was sworn in as Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's lieutenant governor after resisting the job for months.

Fischbach confirmed she had agreed to join Pawlenty's ticket before resigning her Senate seat. She said she told Dayton of her plans to join Pawlenty's campaign Thursday morning.

Pawlenty says Fischbach's expertise from 22 years in the Legislature makes her the right choice. Pawlenty served as governor from 2003 until 2011.

Minnesota once elected governors and lieutenant governors separately, so Fischbach wouldn't be the first to serve under governors of different parties.