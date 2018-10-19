The 50-pound bill, worth about $65, is rarely used in everyday life in Britain, but that hasn't stopped Britons from trying to get their favorites to be the face of a forthcoming redesign of the note.

As soon as the Bank of England announced plans last weekend to redesign the bill, petitions popped up extolling the virtues of a range of worthies.

The most popular prospects offer a skewed view of the kind of figures who set British hearts aflutter. There is Noor Inayat Khan, a Muslim woman who spied for Britain during World War II; Margaret Thatcher, the country's first female prime minister, who remains a sharply divisive figure decades after her tenure; and an English soccer player riding an inflatable unicorn.

The nominees

Technically, there aren't any yet. The Bank of England said it would begin the formal nomination process soon, and would seek suggestions from the public.

But that hasn't stopped people from getting a head start.

Britain's 'Iron Lady'

A petition to get Thatcher onto the 50-pound note has attracted more than 15,000 signatures so far.

"Just one of these notes so far has featured a woman other than the queen, and in the interests of gender equality, who would be more appropriate to feature than the first female prime minister of the United Kingdom?" asked Guido Fawkes, a blogger who started the petition.

If Thatcher were to be chosen, the selection would be controversial: Even decades after leaving office, she remains a divisive figure in Britain. But she is worthy of consideration because "the far-reaching nature of her legacy is never disputed," wrote Zoe Strimpel, a historian and columnist at the Sunday Telegraph.

Children's writer and spy

A campaign for Khan, a writer of children's books who spied for Britain during World War II, before being captured by the Nazis and killed at the Dachau concentration camp, has drawn wide attention.

The petition to put her on the bank note has attracted thousands of signatures.

Putting her on the note would help to highlight "positive contributions from Britain's ethnic and religious minorities, not least one of World War II's almost forgotten heroes, a British Muslim woman," Zehra Zaidi, a social activist, said on the petition page.

A long shot

Jonny Sharples, a 31-year-old civil servant, has set up a petition to get an image of Leicester City soccer player Harry Maguire riding an inflatable unicorn onto the new bill.

Maguire, affectionately known as Slab-Head, became a hero for England fans during the World Cup this year after he scored a goal against Sweden. Sharples' petition has exceeded expectations, and it now has more than 40,000 signatures.

There's one problem: Maguire is not dead, and apart from the monarch, those portrayed on British notes must be deceased.

Sharples called that a "small sticking point." He conceded that the number of signatures for his proposal did not necessarily represent whom people genuinely wanted on the British currency.

"We've got nothing better to do with our time," Sharples said. "We're looking for any distraction."

When will they choose?

A Banknote Character Advisory Committee will first choose a field it wants the nominees to come from — such as science or music — and will offer a six-week nomination period, when the public can propose names. The final decision is made by the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney.

The current 50-pound note features James Watt, an engineer and scientist, and Matthew Boulton, an entrepreneur, who worked together to develop and market steam engines, which helped drive the Industrial Revolution.