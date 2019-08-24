STATE FAIR ATTENDANCE

Thursday, Aug. 22: 133,326, compared with 122,695 in 2018 and 117,877 in 2017. That sets the record for first-day attendance. The previous record was set last year. The all-time daily attendance record was 270,426, the number of people who went to the fair on its second Saturday in 2018.

Friday, Aug. 23: 157,224, compared with 108,059 in 2018 and 125,324 in 2017. For the second day in a row, a record was set. The previous record for second-day attendance was 141,023, set in 2016.