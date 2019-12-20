– President Donald Trump sat forward on the edge of his chair and chatted at length with reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, unbowed but for him a little subdued. The day after he was impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors, he dismissed the judgment of the House of Representatives and punched back by celebrating with a Democratic congressman who switched parties to stand with him.

“I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax, it’s a setup,” Trump insisted as he showcased Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, the newly minted Republican, and looked beyond his seemingly certain acquittal in a Senate trial to next fall’s election.

“I’m beating everybody by a lot,” the president said, “and I think that’s where we’re going.”

For Trump, it was the first day of his new reality, the first day when he woke up with the scarlet letter of impeachment marked with indelible ink on his page in the history books. No matter what else happens, he now enters posterity as the third president to be impeached.

But barring the unforeseen, he will also be the first impeached president to face re-election, setting up a 320-day campaign to convince voters that he was right and his accusers were wrong. He has a chance that Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton never had — to mitigate, at least, the sting of impeachment — and his political operation wasted little time mounting a counterassault on what Trump characterizes as corrupt, liberal Democrats who orchestrated a largely party-line scheme to nullify his election.

In a fundraising pitch on Thursday, Brad Parscale, the president’s campaign manager, called the Democrats who voted to impeach him “traitors” and urged supporters to fight back. “Let’s make sure they know that we will NEVER FORGET,” Parscale wrote. The campaign announced a “Democrats for Trump” coalition of disaffected members of the other party.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who declared himself a Republican after voting against both articles of impeachment, met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Still, some Republicans were less confident that impeachment would be a boon at the ballot box. Corry Bliss, a Republican strategist who oversaw the party’s independent but ultimately unsuccessful effort to defend its House majority in 2018, said there was a long road to Nov. 3.

“The world is going to end 500 times between impeachment and the election,” he said. “We don’t live in a society where anything can last for 10 or 11 months.”

For Trump, the day after found him still a little shellshocked, according to people close to him. Despite the clear momentum behind impeachment among Democrats in recent weeks, some of Trump’s advisers tried to convince him — and themselves — that Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not have the votes and might not even bring the articles of impeachment to the floor, despite warnings from the White House director of legislative affairs, Eric Ueland, that the votes were there.

Trump’s aides packed his schedule with events to keep him out of Washington as the debate took place on Wednesday. He vented his fury at a rally in Michigan that started even as the votes were being recorded. But having gotten his emotions off his chest, he was unusually talkative flying home on Air Force One. Impeachment “doesn’t feel like anything,” he told aides, according to one person briefed on the conversation.

However much the humiliation and the ensuing news coverage stung, Trump was intent on not showing it — even in private.

By Thursday morning, he was eager for information. He watched television coverage, listening for clues about what Pelosi might be up to. Almost as soon as she said she might delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, Trump started surveying advisers about what it could mean. “Why do you think she’s doing that?” he asked one person after another.

The answers varied and advisers assured him they were looking at options, including trying to push through a trial regardless or arguing that he technically was never actually impeached in the first place, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, made a point of going on CBS News to make clear that Trump was undaunted by impeachment. “He’s energized,” she said.