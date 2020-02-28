THE Traveler: Laurie Koch of Edina.

The scene: On a clear morning, a sunrise bursts with color in El Chalten, a village in Los Glaciares National Park in the Patagonia region of Argentina.

Destination: Koch was on a 16-day hiking adventure in Patagonia with her husband, which included a four-night stay at a small hosteria in El Chalten. The town, in the shadow of Mount Fitz Roy and other peaks, was declared the "national capital of trekking" in 2015. "Patagonia has gorgeous views, great hikes and gracious people," Koch wrote in an e-mail.

Getting the shot: Koch made this photograph with her iPhone 11 Pro — paired with persistence. She wrote, "I had heard that the sunrises at El Chalten could be quite spectacular in this particular area. Every morning, I got up just as the sun was rising, but after three mornings, I still hadn't gotten the shot I was looking for. Since this was our last morning, I got up a little earlier and I went just outside the hosteria. I was willing to wait until the sun hit the mountain perfectly. Shortly after I shot the picture, the reds faded. The next shots I took were beautiful but lacking the glorious fire on the mountain." She added, "To me, this photo shows the natural beauty of our spectacular world."

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.