– The U.S. military on the Japanese island of Okinawa is facing claims of environmental contamination after a new study found high levels of a carcinogenic chemical in the rivers around a U.S. air base and in the bloodstream of local residents.

The controversy is inflaming an already sensitive situation for the U.S. military in Okinawa. The island is home to half the 54,000 U.S. troops in Japan and has the largest U.S. air base in the Asia-Pacific. The military presence, however, is widely unpopular.

The accusations mirror wider concerns in the United States about contamination from a family of industrial chemicals known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The chemicals have a wide array of consumer and industrial uses, from nonstick cookware to firefighting foam, but do not break down in the environment and are now the target of a series of congressional bills demanding stronger action to regulate their use and decontaminate water supplies around the United States.

In Okinawa, a study by two Kyoto University professors found high concentrations of a chemical called perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in rivers passing through and around the Kadena Air Base and the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

PFOS is a chemical within the PFAS family; it was used by the U.S. military as an ingredient in firefighting foam for five decades until 2015, along with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

Col. John Hutcheson, director of public affairs for U.S. Forces Japan (USFJ), said the chemicals had been used for fighting petroleum fires primarily at military and civilian airfields — and in a number of industrial processes — because they help rapidly extinguish the fire, protecting personnel and property.

"U.S. military installations in Japan are transitioning to an alternative formula of aqueous film-forming foam that is PFOS free, only contains trace amounts of PFOA, and meets military specifications for firefighting," he said.

Regarding the accusations of environment damage, however, the spokesman declined to comment.

"We have seen press reports but have not had a chance to review the Kyoto University study, so it would be inappropriate to comment on its findings," said Hutcheson.

The use of PFOS and PFOA is in principle prohibited in Japan, and was also phased out in the United States in recent years after studies linked them to cancer, thyroid disease, weakened childhood immunity and other health problems.

Professor emeritus Akio Koizumi and associate Prof. Koji Harada found concentrations of PFOS at four times the national average in the bloodstream of local residents living near the U.S. bases in Okinawa, with effects on their cholesterol levels and liver functions.

Their study was conducted jointly for Kyoto University, a Kyoto medical association and a hospital in Okinawa but has not been peer reviewed.

Koizumi and Harada said it was not clear how the contamination was affecting residents' health, but said it was evident that tap water had been contaminated.

"The source of the contamination may be on-base compounds, and it is important for this to be strictly controlled under domestic law," they wrote.

The findings came just before U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Japan for a state visit, although it is unlikely to be an issue either the U.S. leader nor Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will want to address.