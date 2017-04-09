– Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking a hard line against Russia on the eve of his first diplomatic trip to Moscow, calling the country “incompetent” for allowing Syria to hold on to chemical weapons and accusing Russia of trying to influence elections in Europe using the same methods it employed in the United States.

Tillerson’s comments, made in interviews aired Sunday, were far more critical of the Russian government than any public statements by President Donald Trump, who has been an increasingly lonely voice for better ties with Russia. They seemed to reflect Tillerson’s expectation, which he has expressed privately to aides and members of Congress, that the U.S. relationship with Russia is already reverting to the norm: one of friction, distrust and mutual efforts to undermine each other’s reach.

“This was inevitable,” said Philip Gordon, a former Middle East coordinator at the National Security Council who is now at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Trump’s early let’s-be-friends initiative was incompatible with our interests, and you knew it would end with tears.” The Russians’ behavior has not changed, Gordon added, and they “are using every means they can — cyber, economic arrangements, intimidation — to reinsert themselves around the Middle East and Europe.”

Tillerson made it clear that he agreed with that view, sweeping past Trump’s repeated insistence, despite the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies, that there was no evidence of Russian interference in last year’s election. The meddling “undermines any hope of improving relations,” Tillerson said on ABC, “not just with the United States, but it’s pretty evident that they’re taking similar tactics into electoral processes throughout Europe.”

Such tough talk will make his job more difficult when he arrives Tuesday for the first visit to Moscow by a top Trump official. While he must offer sharp warnings to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and to President Vladimir Putin if they meet, he must also find a way forward with them in countering ISIS and then dealing with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Yet as Tillerson arrived in Italy to meet with foreign ministers before going to Moscow, the administration was sending conflicting signals about U.S. policy on Syria and the extent to which it would hold its patron Russia responsible for continued violence.

Tillerson and the new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” said that the U.S. attack last week on a Syrian air base was intended solely to halt future chemical attacks and not to destabilize or overthrow Assad.

“What’s significant about the strike is not that it was meant to take out the Syrian regime’s capacity or ability to commit mass murder of its own people,” said McMaster, “but it was to be a very strong signal to Assad and his sponsors that the United States cannot stand idly by as he is murdering innocent civilians.”

Neither man would commit to further military action in Syria even if Assad continued to kill civilians in large numbers by conventional means rather than with the chemical weapons that prompted Trump to reverse his stance. Instead, Tillerson said that defeating ISIS remains the first priority. Only then, he said, would he turn to a cease-fire process leading to elections, so that “the Syrian people can decide the fate of Assad.”

But the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, suggested that such a process was doomed as long as Assad was in power. “We know there’s not any sort of option where a political solution is going to happen with Assad at the head of the regime,” she said on CNN. “If you look at his actions, if you look at the situation, it’s going to be hard to see a government that’s peaceful and stable with Assad.”

That statement stood in contrast not only to Tillerson but also to her own remarks a week ago in which she insisted that his departure from office was not a U.S. diplomatic priority.

The Trump administration’s Syria policy has been difficult to parse. Tillerson, in his first TV appearances since taking office, seemed to describe two different strategic objectives: halting chemical attacks and ultimately negotiating a cease-fire.

But he made it clear that he had no intention of backing a military intervention that would overthrow Assad. That suggested that as long as the dictator used conventional means to kill his own people — barrel bombs instead of sarin gas — the United States would keep its distance.