Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that North Korea remains a nuclear threat, contradicting a tweet last year by President Donald Trump.

Pompeo made the remark on CNN's "State of the Union" days before Trump holds his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Asked by CNN's Jake Tapper whether he believes North Korea remains a nuclear threat, Pompeo responded, "Yes."

After last year's summit with Kim in Singapore, Trump tweeted, "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience."

But Pompeo on Sunday ­disputed that Trump had said as much. "What he said was that the efforts that had been made in Singapore — this commitment that Chairman Kim made — have substantially taken down the risks to the American people. It's the mission of the secretary of state and the president of the United States to keep the American people secure. We're aiming to achieve that," the secretary of state said.

Pompeo also said that Trump is focused on ensuring that Kim takes "demonstrable" steps toward denuclearization as a result of this week's summit in Hanoi.

He maintained that there has been "no change" in the U.S. position on sanctions relief, while also indicating that the North Koreans could receive some relief for taking verifiable steps toward denuclearization. The past U.S. position had been that any sanctions relief would be contingent on full ­denuclearization.

Wide gaps remain between U.S. and North Korean negotiators, who have yet to agree on a basic definition of what "denuclearization" means to both sides, U.S. officials told the Washington Post.

Trump, meanwhile, is trying to manage expectations for his Hanoi summit with Kim.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that Kim and he "expect a continuation of the progress made at first Summit in Singapore."

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had been "very helpful in his support" of the summit and that "the last thing China wants are large scale nuclear weapons right next door."

China, however, has long been North Korea's closest ally, and, from a strategic perspective, the status quo presents Beijing with stability — and geopolitical leverage — that a denuclearized North Korea could imperil.

He tweeted Sunday that he was leaving early the next day for the meeting in Vietnam, adding a tantalizing nod to "Denuclearization?" He also said Kim knows that "without nuclear weapons, his country could fast become one of the great economic powers anywhere in the World."

Heading into this week's summit, Trump has said that North Korea has not tested any nuclear weapons in months and that as long as that testing has ceased, he's in no rush.

Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed concerns about Trump's negotiating efforts Sunday on CBS, saying the president must be "careful" with what he offers.

Said Markey: "Nothing is clear, and I think as a result we could run the risk that Kim is given concessions that are not accompanied by real concessions that the United States is receiving in return from Kim and his regime."

Trump pushed back against his critics Sunday on Twitter, saying: "So funny to watch people who have failed for years, they got NOTHING, telling me how to negotiate with North Korea. But thanks anyway!"

Pompeo said he hoped to put a "road map" in place, but he would not discuss the possibility of declaring a formal end to the Korean War or pulling some U.S. troops from South Korea, in keeping with his stand against publicly discussing an issue that could arise during the negotiations.