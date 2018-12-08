NEW YORK — Police say an FBI agent has been shot in the shoulder in New York City.
New York City police say the male agent was struck while on duty at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.
FBI officials confirmed the shooting and said the agent was in stable condition at a New York hospital.
The federal agency says two possible suspects are in police custody.
Details of the shooting were not immediately available.
Police say the agent was taken to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
