Southern Minnesota Snow Totals From Saturday

A late-season snow fell across southern Minnesota Saturday, with some areas picking up at least a couple inches of snow. In Minnesota, the highest total was reported out in Hadley where 4" fell. 3.3" of snow fell in Grand Meadow, south of Rochester. The highest snow total in the Upper Midwest was reported in Lena, IL, where 7" of snow fell. 6" of snow was reported in Kenosha, WI, Oakley, WI, and Stockton, IL.

Here's a look at snow that fell at NWS long term climate locations across the region Saturday. Record snow was reported at Rochester (2.1"), Madison, WI (1.2"), and Milwaukee, WI (1.7"). Other locations that saw record snow that aren't shown on the above map include Rockford, IL (3.7"), Chicago, IL (2.5"), Waterloo, IA (0.7"), Romeoville, IL (0.4"), and Sioux City, IA (Trace).

Looking At (An Almost Complete) April Weatherwise

We have just a few days left of April, so let's take a look at the month so far. Our average temperature through Saturday (combining the high and low for the day) has been below average by a half a degree. With cool highs expected to end the month in the Twin Cities, it looks like April could be the fourth month in a row with a below average average temperature. We will end the month above average, however, in both the precipitation and snowfall departments. Our average precipitation for the month is 2.66", so we will end the month at least an inch above average. Meanwhile, this April will go down as tied for the tenth snowiest April on record with 9.8" of snow.

Outlook Calls For April Showers & May Flowers

By Paul Douglas



Minnesota weather trivia suitable for censoring - Example 712: according to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, the latest Winter Weather Advisory was issued on May 8, 2010. Our summers are short enough as it is. No wonder normally stoic Minnesotans who take things in stride become indignant when it snows on their freshly-mowed lawns.

A cool, wet spring is accelerating the greening of Minnesota; an urgent, yellow-green (chartreuse?) explosion of buds on the trees. After 77 inches of snow, I'm perpetually amazed the landscape is capable of turning green.

Welcome to a showery week, with a chance of puddles pretty much every day this week. Probably nothing torrential until next week, when the pattern finally shifts into a warmer, more unstable regime, capable of heavier thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures run a few degrees below average; mostly 50s this week before a run at 60s this weekend. I still see a few 70s next week, with what may be the first severe T-storm outbreak about a week away. We're due. At least it won't snow.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Cool, few showers. High 54. Low 40. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Another surge of PM showers. High 49. Low 40. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler than average. High 52. Low 42. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Ditto: unsettled with a passing shower. High 53. Low 44. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 7-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Milder, chance of PM showers, T-storms. High 62. Low 46. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, springy. High 64. Low 49. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Early shower, then clearing. High 61. Low 41. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

This Day in Weather History

April 29th

1984: Late season heavy snow blankets the Twin Cities with 6.6 inches.

1940: Heavy rain falls in Duluth, with a daily total of 3.25 inches.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

April 29th

Average High: 64F (Record: 92F set in 1952)

Average Low: 43F (Record: 22F set in 1958)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.30" set in 1991)

Average Snow: 0.1" (Record: 6.6" in 1984)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

April 29th

Sunrise: 6:05 AM

Sunset: 8:15 PM

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 10 minutes and 7 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 46 seconds

*When Will We See 14 Hours Of Daylight? May 7th (14 hours, 31 minutes, and 29 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 6 AM: May 3rd (5:59 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 8:30 PM: May 11th (8:30 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A system is moving through the region Sunday Night and Monday, helping to spark off some precipitation. This will mainly be in the form of rain across southern Minnesota particularly during the morning hours, but precipitation will linger throughout the day across parts of northern Minnesota. It'll start off as snow in northern parts of the state Sunday night before gradually changing over to a mix and then just rain on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s in the southern half of the state, with 40s to the north and 30s in parts of the Arrowhead.

Highs on Monday will be a good 10-20 degrees below average across the state.

Highs will mainly be in the 50s this work week in the Twin Cities, with the coolest day being Tuesday when highs may struggle to make it into the 50s. Slow warming then will occur through the rest of the week, with highs around 60 by Friday and Saturday.

It will not only be a cool week in the Twin Cities, but potentially a rainy one as well. After the Sunday Night/Monday rain, more rain chances move in Tuesday into early Wednesday, Wednesday Night into Thursday, and then potentially next weekend as well.

Meanwhile, a couple inches of snow could accumulate across parts of northern Minnesota with that Sunday Night-Monday storm system.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, a system moving through the central United States will help spread rain (and a few storms) from the Four Corners region to the Northeast. Some snow will be possible in parts of the Northern and Central Rockies, as well as across northern Minnesota.

Through Tuesday evening, a widespread 1-3" of rain is expected from parts of the Southern Plains toward Chicago. Right now some of the heaviest rain is possible in parts of eastern Kansas and northern Missouri.

Heavy snow is likely to fall across parts of the Rockies to begin the week, with over 3 feet of snow possible at higher elevations in Colorado.

Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Giant Hole in Antarctica's Sea Ice

More from Earther: "A year and a half ago, in the middle of the Antarctic winter, satellite images of the frozen continent revealed something wild: a gaping hole in the middle of Antartica’s sea ice that spanned thousands of square miles. Scientists were fascinated and puzzled by feature, which hadn’t appeared at this scale since the 1970s. Now, a team of researchers think they know what caused it. The ice hole—known as a polynya in the parlance of sea ice researchers—was likely caused by a powerful cyclone that spun up in Antarctica’s Weddell sea in mid-September 2017, according to research published Wednesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres. In an age of human-caused climate change, that’s a valuable insight, because rising temperatures could alter the frequency or intensity of polar cyclones, potentially affecting the occurrence of these polynyas and, in turn, global ocean circulation. When the polynya was first spotted in mid-September, it spanned about 3,700 square miles—more than twice the area of Rhode Island. It would balloon in size over the weeks to come, reaching 31,000 square miles (roughly the size of Ireland) by late October before it merged with the open ocean as Antarctic sea ice retreated with the onset of summer."

California Restaurants May Add Climate Change Surcharge

More from U.S. News and World Report: "PEOPLE EATING AT California restaurants may notice a new fee on their bill – a small surcharge to support efforts to fight climate change. Restaurants across the state can choose to opt in to add a 1% charge on diners' bill to help support the Restore California Renewable Restaurant program. According to the program, the fee will go into California's Healthy Soil Carbon Fund. It will also help pay farmers $10 per ton of carbon removed from the atmosphere to help them transition to renewable farming practices."

Climate change’s deadliest effects are unfolding under the sea

More from Grist: "Think of the dangers climate change poses to animals, and you’ll likely picture skinny polar bears or cliff-diving walruses (collective sob). But it turns out that our overheating planet is actually wreaking the most havoc on creatures out of our sight: marine life. Sea animals like crabs, lobster, and fish are dying off at twice the rate of land animals, according to a study published in Nature on Wednesday. The researchers looked at more than 400 cold-blooded animals on land and sea, including lizards, dragonflies, lobsters, and mussels. They found that creatures that people rely on for food (fish, mollusks, shellfish) are among the most vulnerable, especially in the developing world, where many rely on them for a regular protein source."

Thanks for checking in and have a great Monday! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser)!

- D.J. Kayser