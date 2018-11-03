As darkness fell Friday, a south Minneapolis synagogue slowly filled up with people — so many, eventually, that they spilled out of the sanctuary into the vestibule and beyond.

Outside, scores of others, many of them holding lit candles, formed a large half-circle around Shir Tikvah's entrance, welcoming and cocooning the solemn worshipers headed inside.

Many of the synagogue's friends and neighbors held candles, and many shed tears of emotion.

The confluence of Jewish congregants and their interfaith allies — one echoed nationwide — came nearly a week after 11 people were massacred at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh by a gunman shouting anti-Semitic slurs.

Among those showing up in solidarity at Shir Tikvah before Friday night's service were dozens of people from St. Joan of Arc Catholic Community in Minneapolis.

They included Sarah and Jason Matlock of St. Paul, who hugged their three girls, ages 8, 7, 5, as they clutched candles.

Templegoers embraced at Friday’s Shabbat service at Shir Tikvah in Minneapolis.

"This community does not stand by itself," said Sarah, who along with her daughters was weeping. "It can have its privacy, but I don't want them to think they are alone when it comes to grief."

The Matlocks said they had a difficult conversation with their children last weekend about the kind of hatred that could explode in such violence.

"We need to teach them that friendship and love will stop the hate," Jason said.

Julie Madden, a lay staffer at St. Joan of Arc, choked up as she talked about her congregation's desire to support its Jewish neighbors.

"A tragedy that befalls any faith community affects all of us," Madden said. "This weighed heavy on all of us last Sunday during our liturgy, and we wanted to do what we could to show that love conquers hate."

Congregants entering the synagogue expressed appreciation for their action.

"It's just a beautiful showing of support," said Jeff Lewin, a longtime member of Shir Tikvah, a Reform synagogue just blocks from Lake Harriet. "As it gets darker and darker, the lights get brighter and brighter — kind of a metaphor for our time."

Lewin said he had anticipated a big crowd Friday, but his spirits were lifted further by what quickly became a standing-room-only crowd.

"It's turning out for each other that gives us all hope," he said.

Congregants invited many of the people gathered outside to join them for the Shabbat service, and many, including Madden, did so.

Around the world, Jews and their allies are filling local synagogues this weekend for services in solidarity with the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh, which lost 11 of its own in last Saturday's horrific attack. The movement quickly snowballed on Twitter, where calls to #ShowUpForShabbat were answered at home and abroad.

Shabbat is typically observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening. Most synagogues hold multiple services on Saturday morning, including bar and bat mitzvah rituals and prayer services

Before the service, Senior Rabbi Michael Adam Latz encouraged those present to stand up to hate in all its forms. "We keep going, even as we carry our grief," he said.

He denounced the use of anti-Semitic, anti-Islamic and anti-immigrant tropes and rhetoric in political discourse.

"What happened in Pittsburgh is shocking but not surprising," he said. "We have political leaders — both here in Minnesota and in the highest offices in the land — who are engaging in unbelievable, immoral, repugnant hate speech directed against Jews and Muslims and immigrants and asylum-seekers and trans people and people of color — the list goes on and on."

The service's nearly two hours of song and prayer included blessings for a same-sex marriage and a newborn baby. But it was also tinged with sadness.

"One of the insidious aspects of anti-Semitism and racism is that it makes us feel alone," Latz said, as congregants wiped their eyes. "But we are not alone."

Citing other recent mass shootings, including the 2015 Charleston church shooting that left nine black parishioners dead and an attack at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin that killed six a few years earlier, Latz said, "When it is easier to buy an AR-15 than a fishing license, then we know we are not alone."

'We remember'

It was hardly the first time the community has come together in response to a hate crime. The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) recorded 28 anti-Semitic incidents in 2017 and 17 so far this year, including vandalism and harassment. Last year, the Twin Cities was one of the regions targeted in a string of bomb threats called in to Jewish institutions nationwide.

The JCRC spent last Shabbat reaching out to Jewish leaders in the region to coordinate added security, according to its executive director, Steve Hunegs. Security had already been a priority for Jewish places of worship across Minnesota over the past couple of years.

Friday's service concluded with a solemn reading of the names of the Tree of Life victims and recitation of the mourner's prayer, the kaddish.

"We remember," Latz said. "We remember."

After Friday night's services, a roomful of sweet treats awaited congregants to "try and stave off some of the saltiness of our tears," the synagogue said.