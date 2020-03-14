– The lights were low and the disco balls spinning as a cake with a fiery sparkler shooting flames into the air was brought out to a robust rendition of “Happy Birthday,” joined by President Donald Trump. The birthday girl, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., then pumped her fist in the air and called out, “Four more years!”

It was a lavish, festive, carefree Saturday evening at Mar-a-Lago a week ago in what in hindsight now seems like a last hurrah for the end of one era and the beginning of another. In the days since then, the presidential estate in Florida has become something of a coronavirus hot zone. At least four Mar-a-Lago guests from last weekend have said they are infected, and others have put themselves into quarantine.

So far, neither the president nor his family has reported feeling sick or is known to have isolated themselves. After days of resisting, Trump disclosed on Saturday that he had finally been tested overnight and was awaiting the results.

But either way, the Mar-a-Lago petri dish has become a kind of metaphor for the perils of group gatherings in the age of coronavirus, demonstrating how quickly and silently the virus can spread. No one is necessarily safe from encountering it, not senators or diplomats or even the most powerful person on the planet seemingly secure in a veritable fortress surrounded by Secret Service agents.

Some of last weekend’s guests worried it may be a sign of the times and the last party of its sort for a while at Mar-a-Lago. “I hope not,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wrote in a text message. “Humans interacting with one another are typically happier and more productive in my experience.”

Gaetz’s experience is a cautionary tale. He attended events at Mar-a-Lago on both Friday and Saturday nights of that first weekend in March, not realizing that he had already been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus at an earlier political event. Only last Monday, as he rode with Trump on Air Force One back to Washington, was he told of the encounter, at which point he was separated from the president and other passengers and later went into self-quarantine. He has since tested negative and reports feeling fine.

At least four others at Mar-a-Lago that weekend have since tested positive, including three who accompanied President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil for a dinner with Trump before Guilfoyle’s birthday party that Saturday night: Fabio Wajngarten, his press secretary; Nestor Forster, his top diplomat in Washington; and Nelsinho Trad, a senator. A fourth member of the Brazilian delegation, Karina Kufa, a lawyer, also tested positive, but she had not been at Mar-a-Lago. Another unidentified person at Mar-a-Lago the next day for a fundraising brunch with the president has also tested positive.

Bolsonaro said Friday that he tested negative, but the health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, later said the president would be tested again as a precaution. Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami, who met with Bolsonaro while he was in town, reported on Friday that he had tested positive.

Republican chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is awaiting her own test results after experiencing a fever and flu-like symptoms. She and her family are quarantined at home, the RNC said Saturday.

While Trump has been described as nervous in private, he has publicly insisted he had no concerns even after a photograph emerged on social media showing him with Wajngarten.

“I have no idea who he is, but I take pictures and it lasts for, literally, seconds,” Trump told reporters Friday. “I take sometimes hundreds of pictures a day,” he added, “and that night I was taking hundreds of pictures. So I just don’t know. Now I did sit with the president for probably two hours, but he has tested negative. So that’s good.”

Only afterward did the report emerge about Forster, who had sat at the table with Trump for a more prolonged exposure. In the statement released by the White House shortly before midnight on Friday, Cmdr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said he would monitor the president after his encounters with the infected Brazilians but discounted the need for him to be tested.

“The president’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptom onset,” Conley wrote. “These interactions would be categorized as LOW risk for transmission per CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication for home quarantine at this time.”

“Additionally,” he added, “given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COVID-19 is not currently indicated.”

The White House did not immediately explain why it issued a statement saying no test was needed if the president was in fact taking one.

The White House physician’s office on Saturday took Trump’s temperature before a news briefing — he said it was normal — and began taking the temperature of others in the West Wing who would come into proximity of Trump, including reporters.