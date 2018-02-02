The last time the Super Bowl was in Minneapolis was when the NFL figured out it had to something to keep people from looking away during halftime, whether that meant staying in their seats at the stadium or turning the channel on their TVs.

What? You don't remember halftime of the game between Washington and Buffalo? The gigantic inflatable snowmen ... the University of Minnesota marching band ... Dorothy Hamill and Brian Boitano skating on a Teflon-covered stage ... and more. It took about 10 minutes before the show got to Gloria Estefan, the featured performer. (Maybe you switched to the In Living Color live segment that FOX showed to lure viewers from CBS, which was the debut of counter-programming that included four years of Beavis and Butt-head halftime specials on MTV.)

Here's a look at what you missed -- or what you may have purged from your memory.

It was one year later when Michael Jackson was the Super Bowl halftime show and, as they often do, things got better as the years went on.

And as a reward for watching that, we give you this: The one, the only ...

Your turn, Justin Timberlake.