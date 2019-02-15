MINNEAPOLIS — As Ilhan Omar was running last year to become one of the first Muslim women in Congress, several Minnesota Jewish leaders invited her to talk privately about past statements they considered anti-Semitic and anti-Israel.

Most came away dissatisfied by what they heard.

Their concerns were confirmed this week when Omar suggested on Twitter that members of Congress support Israel for money, igniting a bipartisan uproar.

Democratic state Sen. Ron Latz, who hosted the meeting, says he's grateful that she seems to be willing to be engaged in conversations with the Jewish community, but she doesn't seem to be learning from those conversations.

In tweets this week, Omar said she is learning, and she's grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating her on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.