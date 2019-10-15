MINNEAPOLIS — Community organizer John Mason says he'll challenge U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in a Democratic primary for Minnesota's 5th District.

Mason, a first-time candidate, said Tuesday he wants to build on President Barack Obama's accomplishments in health care care, education, gun control and the environment. He said he supports inclusivity and condemns all forms of hate, including "anti-Semitic tropes" — a dig at Omar, who was criticized this year for remarks about Israel and the strength of the Jewish state's influence in Washington.

Omar apologized for suggesting lawmakers support Israel for money and has said she wasn't criticizing Jews.

Mason's campaign website says he worked on voter registration and turnout for the Obama for America campaign and was strategist for his husband, Nick Leonard, when Leonard ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.

Omar announced Monday she raised more than $1.1 million in the third quarter for her re-election.