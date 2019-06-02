DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in Oman say three people have been arrested over allegedly setting a deadly house fire in the sultanate that killed a mother and her two children.
The Royal Oman Police said Sunday on Twitter that the three individuals would be prosecuted.
Police did not identify those arrested, nor did it offer a motive for the slayings.
The house fire happened Thursday near Bahla, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its massive fort that includes portions built in pre-Islamic times.
Bahla is 130 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Muscat, the capital of Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula. Violent crime is rare in the country.
