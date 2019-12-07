DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oman's 79-year-old ruler will travel to Belgium for a medical checkup, the sultanate's state-run news agency reported Saturday.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said left "for some medical checks that will take a limited period, God willing," the Oman News Agency reported, citing a royal court statement. He has taken medical trips abroad in the past.
The sultan has ruled Oman since overthrowing his father in a bloodless 1970 coup. He has no known successor for his throne in Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula home to some 4.6 million people.
