OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's tallest building has been evacuated and more than two dozen people are hospitalized after cleaning-solution fumes spread through the building.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the First National Tower was ordered evacuated Thursday after workers began complaining of a strong odor and breathing problems.

Fire department officials say more than 60 people were assessed by emergency crews, and 25 were taken to a nearby hospital.

Nebraska Medical Center says all of the patients are expected to recover and no one required aggressive treatment. Some patients were released later in the day.

About 2,000 people work at the 46-story building.

First National Bank spokesman Kevin Langin says the fumes were reported as crews used a de-scaling solution on a humidifier connected to the building's air system.

Firefighters are running tests to see whether the building can reopen Friday.