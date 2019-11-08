OMAHA, Neb. — Police say about 75 headstones have been toppled and more than $50,000 in damage caused at a Jewish cemetery in Omaha.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the vandalism was carried out at Temple Israel Cemetery in northeastern Omaha.
The incident was reported to police Tuesday by the cemetery's executive director, who said the damage was done between Oct. 31 and Tuesday morning.
The headstones had been pushed off their bases, and many were broken. Forensic investigators from the police department went to the cemetery to take photos and document the damage.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Ben & Jerry's sued over 'happy cow' characterization
Ben & Jerry's is facing a lawsuit accusing the ice cream maker and its parent company of false advertising by saying the milk and cream in its products comes from "happy cows."
National
Former Los Angeles police chief named interim in Chicago
Chicago's mayor on Friday named former Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck to serve as Chicago's interim police superintendent, a day after the city's top police officer announced he is retiring.
Variety
US officials identify 'strong culprit' in vaping illnesses
U.S. health officials announced a breakthrough Friday into the cause of a mysterious outbreak of vaping illnesses, reporting they have a "very strong culprit."
Business
Dow agrees to $77M environmental settlement in Michigan
Dow Chemical Co. has agreed to fund environmental restoration projects worth an estimated $77 million to compensate for decades of pollution by its plant in Midland, Michigan, officials said Friday.
National
FBI: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, who was found in desert
Authorities say a father and a daughter kidnapped a woman in Las Vegas and held her for several days before she was found in the Southern California desert.