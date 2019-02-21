PARIS — The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics want to add breakdancing to the games, which would be a first for the dance sport that came from the streets of New York.
Also on Paris' wish-list of events it wants to add to the program are climbing, surfing and skateboarding.
Paris' selection of invited events was announced Thursday by Tony Estanguet, the head of the organizing committee.
The final decision on which events make the cut will be made by the International Olympic Committee after the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Climbing, surfing and skateboarding are already slated for the program in Tokyo.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
More than 150 IS militants handed over to Iraq from Syria
U.S.-backed Syrian forces fighting the Islamic State group in Syria handed over more than 150 Iraqi members of the group to Iraq, the first batch of several to come, an Iraqi security official said Thursday.
World
Deadly fire strikes oldest part of Bangladesh capital
A fire in Bangladesh killed at least 81 people and gutted a section of Chawkbazar, a section of Dhaka that dates to the Mughal era 400 years ago, in a stark reminder of the lapses in public safety that continue in the South Asian country despite its rapid economic development.
World
Vietnam, site of next Trump-Kim summit, model for growth
Vietnam, the location of President Donald Trump's next meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has come a long way since the U.S. abandoned its war against communist North Vietnam in the 1970s.
World
Germany convicts ex-weapons workers for Mexico gun sales
A German court has convicted two former employees of gun maker Heckler & Koch over their role in delivering weapons that ended up in troubled areas of Mexico. It has fined the company 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million), the value of the proceeds.
World
Greek authorities rescue 21 migrants adrift off usual route
Greek authorities say they have rescued 21 migrants found adrift in a small boat in a section of the northeastern Aegean Sea off the usual illegal immigration route.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.