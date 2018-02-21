Alexander Bonsaken scored 3:06 into overtime as Norway beat Slovenia 2-1 on Tuesday in the qualification round for its first Olympic men's hockey victory since 1994 on home ice in Lillehammer.

Norway is in the Olympic quarterfinals for the first time thanks to 33 saves from goaltender Lars Haugen. Tommy Kristiansen scored in regulation for Norway. Norway will face the favored Russians.

Slovenia played without forward Ziga Jeglic, who was suspended earlier in the day for doping.

"It means a lot, especially we won the right game," Norwegian forward Patrick Thoresen said. "… We are where we wanted to be before the tournament started."

Germany 2, Switzerland 1 (OT): Yannic Seidenberg scored 32 seconds into overtime. Leonard Pfoderl scored in regulation for Germany, which got 20 saves from goaltender Danny aus den Birken, earning a trip to the quarterfinals against top-seeded Sweden.

Finland 5, S. Korea 2: Eeli Tolvanen had three assists and Petri Kontiola scored twice as Finland survived a scare from host South Korea to advance to face Canada.