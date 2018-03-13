MIAMI — An American freestyle skier who made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run will serve as the 2018 grand marshal for Miami Beach Gay Pride next month.
A pride committee statement says Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy is proud to serve as grand marshal "hot off his competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang."
The Miami Herald reports that Kenworthy won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The next year he came out publicly in an ESPN magazine cover story.
An estimated 135,000 people attended the event last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Giving Back
A Minnesota couple's love story leads to a philanthropic legacy
Gerald and Henrietta Rauenhorst worked their way out of hard times with the goal of making a difference. Their legacy is GHR Foundation, one of Minnesota's largest philanthropic organizations.
Travel
Celebrating a world before Kindle
Dublin abounds in museums and libraries. Here are three that are custom-made for lovers of the printed page.
Local
Fireworks displays in Twin Cities
Here's where to see some of the major fireworks displays in the Twin Cities over the July 4th weekend.
Style
Walker board member celebrates sculpture garden with homemade rooster dress
Walker board member Nina Hale created a dramatic yellow dress inspired by Katharina Fritsch's "Hahn/Cock" sculpture.
Variety
Special package: Summer fun 2017
Unconventional outdoor activities can be found everywhere in Minnesota. But they're not all that awaits. Check out our special package on fun things to do this summer in the Twin Cities and beyond.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.