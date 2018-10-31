AFTON, Minn. — Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins says she and a friend had a close call with an angry motorist while training near her Minnesota hometown.
Diggins posted on her blog that she and her Stillwater High School coach, Kris Hansen, were roller-skiing single file on Sunday when an SUV "buzzed" them a few miles from her home in Afton.
Diggins told the Star Tribune Wednesday that the driver "could have killed us."
The 27-year-old cross-country gold medalist says after the SUV passed them, the driver stopped in the road with a hill in the distance, then started driving next to them as they tried to pass. Diggins says she wrote the SUV's license plate number in the dirt and contacted authorities.
A sheriff's sergeant says no citations have been issued.
