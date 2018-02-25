Carlos Gonzalez – Star Tribune

Gallery: Jessie Diggins from Afton, Minnesota was cheered on by family members during the women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. Diggins placed fifth in the women's cross-country skiathlon event. Diggins was 10th at the halfway transition, 5.4 seconds off the pace. She was able to take 3.3 seconds off that lead by the halfway point of the second leg, but a grueling pace set by Sweden's Charlotte Kalla over the last three kilometers left the field fighting for silver.