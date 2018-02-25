More from Star Tribune
Twins
Morrison agrees to contract with Twins
After hitting 38 homers for the Rays last season, he'd get time at DH and first base.
Twins
Twins front office goes back to financially strapped Rays for seconds
Enjoy this day, Twins fans. Enjoy this spring.Your team, your front office, is stripping the bones of a low-revenue franchise. For a moment, you get…
Gophers
Gophers women lock up fourth seed for this week's Big Ten tournament
They get a double bye with the rest of the top four and will open play in Indianapolis in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Sports
Page 2: FBI's findings expose an NCAA mired in corruption
For the second consecutive week, Yahoo.com's Pete Thamel delivered a story chronicling just how widespread the corruption in NCAA college basketball really is.
Twins
Twins day at camp: Sano might make spring debut Wednesday
The All-Star third baseman, recovering from offseason leg surgery and consequently getting a late start on conditioning, will make his spring debut Wednesday if everything proceeds as it has so far, Twins manager Paul Molitor said Sunday.
