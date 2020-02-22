No. 1-seeded Breck is now one win away from its third consecutive Class 1A state championship and fourth overall.

The Mustangs scored seven goals in the final two periods in a 9-1 victory over Rochester Lourdes in a girls' hockey state tournament semifinal Friday, setting up a championship matchup Saturday against No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Despite the wide margin, coach Steve Persian of Breck (24-6-0) said he didn't see what he wanted from his team.

"We started off pretty slow, and it's not really the start that we need [Saturday]," he said. "They're going to be a team, if we start off that slow, we're going to run into some problems."

It wasn't the start Rochester Lourdes (18-11-0) envisioned, either. Eagles coach Jeff True said the team looked nervous throughout the first half of the game. By the time his players settled down midway through the second period, Breck's lead had grown to 5-0.

"As much as you tell the girls not to be nervous, we were caught on our heels most of the game," True said. "When we had a little bit of momentum, we just weren't able to sustain any pressure."

Senior Sarah Dravis scored the Eagles' only goal, sneaking the puck under Breck goaltender Sarah Peterson's pads, about 10½ minutes into the second period.

The Mustangs' Olivia Mobley finished with four goals, three in the third period. The Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year has 56 goals this season.

"We play a lot of 2A schools," True said, "we play a lot of top-notch 1A schools, they're the best team we've played all year hands down."

PAUL HODowanic

Paul Hodowanic (paul.hodowanic@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.